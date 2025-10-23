Mumbai orthopaedician reveals a simple trick to calm your mind and body when you're stressed. Can you guess what it is?

When stress or anxiety hits, your heart starts racing, your breathing quickens, and your thoughts spiral - a familiar feeling for most of us. But calming your body and mind might be easier than you think. A simple, science-backed trick can help slow your heart rate, steady your breathing, and restore a sense of calm within minutes - no medication or meditation required. Read on to discover more about the trick and how it works.(Unsplash)

Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and NutriByte Wellness co-founder Dr Manan Vora has revealed a simple yet effective technique to instantly calm your mind during moments of stress. In an Instagram video posted on October 23, the orthopaedician explains how something as simple as humming can help calm the body, ease stress, and even enhance digestion.

How does this simple trick work?

According to Dr Vora, “There's one simple thing we all do that actually relaxes our mind, improves digestion, and helps us feel peaceful, and we don't even realize it. It's humming.” He notes that when we hum, a nerve called the vagus nerve gets activated, which connects the brain with the body. This nerve carries signals between the brain, heart and digestive system, serving as a crucial component of the parasympathetic nervous system, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Try this trick the next time you feel anxious!(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Vora explains, “When you hum, a nerve called the vagus nerve gets activated. This nerve connects your brain to your body. It tells your heart, lungs, and stomach whether you're stressed or safe. So, when you hum, your body gets the signal that everything's okay.” This not only calms you down but also slows down heart rate, stabilising your breathing, and improving digestion.

Try humming when you’re stressed

Dr Vora recommends taking deep breaths and humming the next time you are anxious or stressed. He adds, “Even singing or chanting Om works the same way. Do it for a few minutes every day and over time your body learns to stay calm, even when life gets stressful.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.