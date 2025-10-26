Manipal Hospital orthopaedic surgeon explains how simple lifestyle changes can reverse early bone loss

Bone health often takes a backseat until we experience pain, stiffness, or a sudden fracture. But our bones, much like muscles, thrive on consistent movement. A sedentary lifestyle can silently weaken them over time, leading to early bone loss and reduced flexibility. Recognising this growing concern, HT Lifestyle reached out to experts, who share how small lifestyle changes can help reverse early bone loss and strengthen your skeletal health naturally. (Also read: Fitness coach warns ‘tea, coffee and alcohol can add 600 calories a day’; shares 5 mistakes that make you gain weight ) Osteoporosis, a silent condition affecting many, can be countered with consistent exercise and a healthy diet. (Freepik)

How do bones grow and lose strength over time

"To learn about ways to strengthen bones, one should understand how bones function. From birth until 16-18 years of age, bones keep growing in size and strength. Then, there is a plateau until the 30s-40s. Later, bones start to lose their strength gradually. Every time a muscle attached to a bone contracts, it pulls the bone along with it. This acts as a stimulus for bone growth and calcium deposition," says Dr Sushanth B Mummigatti, Consultant, Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Goa.

He further adds, “Early loss in bone strength can present as generalised weakness, hip, knee and back pain. Bone Marrow density assessment by a DEXA scan shows whether the bone is mildly weak (osteopenia) or severely weak(osteoporosis). So each step you take, every muscle you contract and every good meal or supplement you take contributes to some extent to maintaining bone health.”

Osteoporosis, affecting 60 million people in India, is characterised by weak bones leading to fractures.(Freepik)

"Exercises are usually tailored to each person's strength and medical condition. Generally, walking, jogging, yoga, dancing, Pilates, strength training and gentle sports can be done in moderation to reverse early bone loss. A protein-rich diet, along with calcium and vitamin supplements, also contributes to strong bones," says Dr Sushanth.

What exercises and diet help prevent early bone loss

"Have you ever had a serious fracture from just a minor fall or stress? Did you ever wonder why? Beware, it could be a silent condition called osteoporosis," says Dr Ramya Sri Kodali, Consultant Rheumatologist at Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road.

"Osteoporosis occurs due to weak or brittle bones that can easily break, predominantly caused by constant bone loss. In India, about 60 million people suffer from osteoporosis, of which around 80% are women, especially after menopause. Our bone formation halts around 30 years of age, and bone density gradually declines as we age," explains Dr Ramya.

Why is movement crucial for preventing osteoporosis

She adds, “While there is no single treatment to completely halt bone loss, regularly moving your body is a powerful remedy against early bone degeneration. Movement encourages the mineralisation of bone density. Simple activities like brisk walking, jogging, or resistance training are weight-bearing exercises that help maintain and even improve bone mass.”

Movement is essential for bone health, especially to combat osteoporosis.(Google Gemini)

She further explains, "Repetitive, moderate-impact movements have been shown to increase bone mineral density over time. Notably, these activities improve density in vital areas like the hip and spine, which are crucial for mobility and stability. The key is consistency, even 30 minutes of moderate exertion daily can enhance blood flow to bone tissue, improve hormone balance, and counter the negative effects of prolonged sitting."

"For individuals at risk of osteoporosis or those experiencing initial bone loss, gradually progressing strength and flexibility training under professional guidance can yield measurable benefits for bone density. Movement, when practised mindfully and regularly, is not just a preventive measure, it's a powerful form of medicine that can turn back the clock on bone degeneration and build a foundation for lifelong strength," concludes Dr Ramya.

