Psychotherapist explains how men experience menopause too, says 'andropause affects indirectly, deeply, daily'

Discussions about hormonal changes usually focus on women, especially during menopause, men also experience a similar transition called andropause. It is marked by the slow decline in testosterone levels that many men face as they age. Andropause is a gradual change for men, and it can lead to emotional, cognitive, and relationship challenges. This subject is ofteten overlooked, leaving men without the words or understanding to explain what they end up feeling as they experience this phase.

"As a psychotherapist who has worked with numerous men navigating this nuanced transition, I can’t emphasise enough how understanding andropause sheds light on a crucial, yet understated, aspect of men’s health and well-being", Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, tells Health Shots.

What are the symptoms of andropause in men?

As men go through andropause, they may experience physical and emotional changes that affect their daily lives. Let’s look at some of these effects:

Shifts in physical energy: Many men may first notice a drop in their energy levels. You might find it takes longer to recover from workouts, feel tired all the time, or wake up not feeling rested, even after a whole night’s sleep. Along with this, you may notice a decrease in your sex drive, which is often blamed on stress or getting older. However, these changes are not just temporary; they signal a shift inside your body. Heightened emotional sensitivity: Hormonal changes can lead to unexpected emotional ups and downs for many men. Feelings of irritability, frustration, or sadness may come up more often. "Instead of talking about these emotions, some men may withdraw, creating distance in their relationships", says the psychotherapist. This struggle to express vulnerability can cause misunderstandings. Loved ones may misinterpret these mood changes as a lack of interest or affection. The quiet fading of confidence: As testosterone levels drop, many men start to feel self-doubt. They may question their attractiveness, abilities, and overall worth. This struggle is not just a short-lived feeling of insecurity; it can affect many areas of life, including sexual intimacy, job choices, and general self-esteem. Changes in identity and meaning: Midlife often leads many men to reflect on their lives, especially during andropause. They may reconsider the life they have created and face dreams that no longer feel right. This questioning, intensified by hormonal changes, may lead to confusion and a sense of being lost. As a result, they may struggle with their identity during this time. The ripple effect on relationships: Emotional withdrawal and irritability can hurt relationships. Partners might misinterpret these changes as a sign of indifference, leading to misunderstandings. "The issue that creates distance between couples is not a lack of love, but the confusion caused by hormonal changes", says the expert.

What happens to men during andropause?

Andropause shows up as subtle changes in mood, energy, and motivation. While these changes may not seem important at first, they can affect a man’s daily life.

"Many societal views of masculinity lead men to link strength with being emotionally steady, productive, and in control", says Dr Tugnait. So, when these internal changes happen, men might see this transition as a sign of personal failure, which can bring feelings of shame and lead to emotional withdrawal.

In daily life, you may notice slight changes in how you feel. You might wake up feeling tired, hesitate in situations where you used to feel confident, or react more strongly to minor annoyances. As you lose emotional support and communication, your closeness with others can decline. This can create a cycle of isolation and misunderstanding.

How to help a man with andropause?

To create a healthier conversation about andropause, we need to start with normalisation. When men understand that andropause is a natural biological process similar to menopause, it can help reduce feelings of shame and isolation.

The role of therapy: Support during this transition is critical. Therapy gives men a safe space to talk about their feelings, manage stress, and rethink what it means to be masculine. With help, they can realise that being vulnerable is not a sign of weakness; it is an integral part of living authentically. Building relationships: Partners need to understand each other. "When loved ones understand what men experience during andropause, they can communicate more gently and work together more effectively", shares the mental health expert. This understanding can foster emotional closeness rather than distance, turning a tough time into a chance for growth. Lifestyle modifications: Making practical changes can help ease transitions. "Medical advice, lifestyle changes, better sleep habits, mindfulness, and physical activity can all be beneficial", explains the expert. By engaging with these changes, men can navigate this period with more grounding and emotional awareness.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)