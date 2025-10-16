Hepatologist reveals 10 types of medication that may increase liver enzymes and raise your risk of liver damage

Your liver filters toxins, processes nutrients, and manages hundreds of metabolic functions every single day. But did you know that some commonly used medications can put this vital organ under stress? According to Dr Swapnil Sharma, Consultant-Liver Transplant and Gastrointestinal Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospital, several prescription and over-the-counter drugs can elevate liver enzymes—an early sign of liver strain or damage. While many of these medications are safe when taken correctly, misuse, overuse, or combining them with alcohol can cause serious harm. Know common drugs that may affect your liver and what you can do to protect it. Consume any medicine only after consulting your doctor. (Adobe Stock)

10 drugs that can increase liver enzymes and risk of liver damage

1. Acetaminophen painkillers

Commonly used for pain and fever relief, acetaminophen, also called paracetamol, is safe in small doses, but in excess, it can be toxic. “Taking more than the recommended dose can overload the liver, leading to liver problems or even acute liver failure,” Dr Sharma tells Health Shots.

2. Statins

Statins are widely prescribed to reduce cholesterol and protect heart health. However, Dr Sharma notes that in some individuals, these drugs may cause a mild increase in liver enzymes. While the effect is usually temporary, monitor your symptoms regularly.

3. Certain antibiotics

Some antibiotics, especially amoxicillin-clavulanate, are known to cause inflammation in liver cells. Liver enzyme levels may rise during or even after treatment. It is important to notify your doctor if you develop jaundice or abdominal pain after a course of antibiotics.

4. Antifungal drugs

Medications used to treat fungal infections can be taxing on the liver, particularly when used for long durations. Doctors often recommend regular liver function tests when patients are prescribed oral antifungals like ketoconazole or fluconazole.

5. Anti-seizure medications

Drugs such as valproate and phenytoin are vital for controlling seizures, but prolonged use can impact liver health. These medicines are known to increase liver enzyme levels, so patients should consult their doctor regularly.

6. Methotrexate

Dr Sharma says, “Used in the treatment of arthritis and certain cancers, methotrexate can strain the liver over time.” However, with close medical supervision and regular enzyme checks, it remains an effective and manageable treatment option.

7. Tuberculosis drugs (Isoniazid)

Anti-TB drugs are among the most common causes of drug-induced liver injury. Prolonged use can affect liver functioning, making routine enzyme monitoring essential during treatment.

8. Certain antidepressants

Some antidepressants may slightly raise liver enzymes, especially when combined with alcohol. If you notice unusual tiredness, nausea, or loss of appetite while taking these medications, it is best to speak to your doctor.

9. Anabolic steroids

Used by some for muscle growth, anabolic steroids can seriously damage liver cells and even cause long-term issues like tumors. Dr Sharma warns against using these substances without medical supervision.

10. Hormonal birth control pills

In rare cases, birth control pills can lead to mild abnormalities in liver enzyme levels or liver function. If you experience persistent stomach discomfort or fatigue, do not ignore it and get it checked out by your doctor.

How to protect your liver?

Never self-medicate or take potentially liver-toxic drugs like hepatotoxicity without consulting your doctor.

Avoid alcohol, especially when taking medications that affect the liver. It can kill cells in your liver, leading to liver damage.

Get regular liver function tests if you are on long-term medication.

Eat a balanced diet including fibre-rich foods like (whole grains, rice cereals, fresh fruit, and vegetables), dairy (low-fat milk, cheese in moderation), good fats (vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, fish), and drink plenty of water.

Avoid eating foods high in calories, saturated fat, and refined carbohydrates.

Maintain a healthy weight and exercise for at least 150 minutes per week to keep liver diseases at bay.

If you have a family history of liver disease or experience symptoms like fatigue, yellowing skin, or abdominal pain, consult your doctor immediately.

Use prescribed amounts of medications and consult your physician regarding use or discontinue medications.

Keep these tips in mind to protect your liver health!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)