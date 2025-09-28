Gastrointestinal surgeon reveals 4 most common liver diseases in India: ‘Most can be prevented by…’

Liver diseases are surging in India at a worrying pace. A study from 2022 highlighted that liver diseases are being recognised in India as an urgent public health matter. In fact, it further added that the burden is substantial, as India alone accounted for 18.3 per cent of the two million global disease-related liver disease deaths in 2015, with the likelihood of the numbers increasing manifold over the decade. Liver diseases are common among Indians. (Adobe Stock)

To understand more about the common liver diseases in India, Dr Swapnil Sharma, consultant- liver transplant and gastrointestinal surgeon at Wockhardt Hospital, in Mumbai Central, shared with HT Lifestyle the common issues seen right now. Most of them are preventable with healthy lifestyle habits.

Shedding light on the liver's essential functions, he said, “The liver is one of the body's toughest working organs, but it seldom gives warning signals until the harm is well established. It works quietly day in and day out, detoxifying the body, breaking down foods and storing energy. But over the last several years, India has seen a rise in liver diseases due to an unhealthy lifestyle and poor eating habits, and undiscerning individuals.”

Are liver diseases preventable?

Dr Sharma emphasised that the majority of liver diseases can be prevented with both lifestyle habits and preventive health checkups. The latter curbs complications as the issue is detected on time and receives treatment.

“Most liver diseases can be prevented by making simple lifestyle changes. Eating well with a balanced diet, increasing our intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole cereals, and decreasing fried foods and processed foods sustains our liver health.” Dr Sharma spoke about the value of a proper diet, stressing on limiting processed foods.

He further revealed the other preventive measures, “We should also commit to regular physical activity or even just daily walking to avoid becoming obese, an important risk factor in fatty liver. The risk of infections (like hepatitis A and E) can be reduced by using clean drinking water and good hygiene practices. While hepatitis B vaccination is very protective, risk for both hepatitis B and C can be reduced by avoiding unregulated injections or blood transfusions.”

The gastrointestinal surgeon also urged people to get necessary health checkups done. Some of them include a simple blood test to check basic liver functions or an ultrasound to spot warning signs before actual symptoms show up.

Most common liver diseases seen in Indians

Now, let’s take a look at the common liver issues in India. Being aware of them helps in recognising both the necessary precautions and early symptoms for seeking prompt medical attention.

Dr Swapnil Sharma shared with us the 4 most common liver issues he has seen among Indians, along with the causes behind them:

1. Fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease is one of the most prevalent problems. This arises when excess fat accumulates in the liver, typically due to a lack of exercise, obesity, or regular intake of fried foods and sugary beverages. Liver issues do not only occur in individuals who consume alcohol.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is common in India, even among youth. If left undiagnosed and untreated, it leads to extensive damage, such as cirrhosis or cancer of the liver.

2. Viral hepatitis

Hepatitis A and E commonly spread through food and water that has been contaminated, while hepatitis B and C are associated with infected blood, unsafe medical procedures, or unprotected sex.

What makes hepatitis risky is that most people will not have distinct symptoms until their liver has become damaged.

Early detection, safe food and water habits, and hepatitis B vaccination are good measures to avoid it.

3. Cirrhosis

Alcoholic liver disease is also increasing steadily. Heavy drinking regularly, slowly scarring the liver, causes cirrhosis. At this point, the damage is usually irreversible and lethal.

Even regular but moderate alcohol drinking can be injurious in the long term, and that is why moderation is crucial.

4. Liver cancer

In India, liver cancer is usually a complication of long-standing conditions like hepatitis or cirrhosis.

Low awareness and late detection make it hard to treat, emphasising the importance of regular screening.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.