Hepatologist reveals 'most dangerous Ayurveda herb for your liver': It is not ashwagandha

Have you heard of giloy, also known as guduchi, a popular Ayurvedic herb used for centuries to boost immunity, digestion, and overall well-being? If you are wondering whether this herb is worth taking, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist known as The Liver Doc on social media, has issued a warning about it and explained its potential to cause immune-mediated liver damage. Also read | Hepatologist shares 14 year old girl in Kerala ‘nearly died because of Ayurveda treatment’, got alcoholic liver disease Giloy is often consumed as a juice, powder, or supplement, but its potential benefits and risks should be discussed with a doctor before use, especially for people with underlying health conditions or taking medications. (Pic courtesy: Drvaidji.com)

Concerns about Ayurvedic herb's potential risks

On February 27, Dr Philips, took to Instagram and said, “This is the most liver-toxic Ayurvedic plant that no one will tell you about.” In the video he posted, the hepatologist cautioned that people with autoimmune diseases, diabetes, or thyroid issues should strictly avoid giloy due to its harmful effects.

Dr Philips said, “Giloy can actually cause immune mediated liver damage, and people with immune-mediated disorders or autoimmune diseases, diabetes or thyroid disease must stay away from that particular product because that can harm you.”

What else do you need to know?

He also referenced the US government’s National Institute for Complimentary and Alternative Medicine therapies as a resource that informs the public about the dangers and benefits of various herbs, suggesting caution even with seemingly innocuous items like turmeric. Dr Philips also highlighted that this herb's toxicity is well-documented, citing cases of close to 200 patients in India who have experienced related immune-mediated liver injuries.

“US government has a National Institute for Complimentary and Alternative Medicine therapies, where they actually tell people the harms and benefits of a particular herb. So, if you go to the website, they'll actually say that 'You know this particular herb, for example, turmeric, has been shown to have a lot of these side effects. So please be cautious'. Not just me, multiple institutes all over India, close to 200 patients have been reported to have giloy-related immune-mediated liver injury.”

Are Ayurvedic medicines safe? High doses of certain Ayurveda herbs or taking them for a longer period can lead to many side-effects from depression to menstrual irregularities, Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony had shared in a 2022 Instagram post. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.