Dietician shares Indian meal plan and the top 5 micronutrients essential for pregnant women

During pregnancy, a mother has to eat not only for her own health but also to support the development of the fetus, making diet one of the most essential pillars of a healthy pregnancy. Ritika Poptani, Dietician at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of adjusting the dietary requirments along with trimester. Along with diet, maintaining a healthy weight gain is equally important. Pregnant women benefit by aligning their diet plans according to the changing nutritional needs of each trimester during pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Gynaecologist explains why pregnancy mood swings worsen during monsoon and suggests 5 tips to improve mental wellbeing



She explained, “For Indian women with a healthy BMI, an optimal weight gain of 11.5 to 16 kilograms over nine months is recommended. The body’s needs shift subtly, trimester by trimester, and so must the plate. Interestingly, the first trimester doesn’t demand any additional calories. It’s only in the second trimester that expectant mothers require around 350 extra calories a day. This is equivalent to a bowl of milk-based vegetables daily. Protein demands also rise, from 8 grams in the second trimester and nearly 18 grams in the third. This added protein scaffolds the baby’s organs, muscles, and brain and supports the expansion of maternal blood volume and tissues.”

Top micronutrients pregnant women require

Fresh veggies provide essential nutrients to pregnant women.(Shutterstock)

While macronutrients like protein, fats and carbohydrates are important, micronutrients such as iron, calcium, and folate also play a vital role in supporting both maternal health.

Ritika highlighted the need for 5 micronutrients in the diet and said,“Micronutrients are where the pregnancy diet becomes truly specialised. Iron is paramount, and a pregnant woman needs 32 milligrams per day to prevent anaemia, a persistent risk that affects more than half of all pregnant women in India. Halim, Moringa, ragi, and beetroot become invaluable here. Folate is another cornerstone, with daily needs jumping to 480 micrograms. A cup of spinach, citrus fruits like oranges, and a bowl of moong dal can help bridge the gap, though folic acid supplements remain essential.”

Beyond iron and folate, other micronutrients like calcium, DHA, and vitamin A also need to be included in the diet for their essential nutritional benefits during pregnancy.

The dietician further added, “Calcium, too, sees a surge to 800 mg per day, which can be easily met through milk and milk products, green leafy vegetables, sesame seeds, and ragi-based dishes. DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid, is crucial for the baby’s brain and retina development. Indian salmon, Raavas, or even rohu fish—consumed just once or twice a week—as well as walnuts and flaxseeds, are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, offering the recommended 200 mg/day. Vitamin A plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy immune system. It supports the development and functioning of immune cells by helping the body defend against infections. It can be obtained through carrots, pumpkin, spinach, fish, eggs, etc., to meet the recommended 406 micrograms/day.”

Ideal diet

Ritika explained how Indian diets become even more beneficial when fine-tuned to regional preferences and local ingredients. She said, “The beauty of the Indian diet lies in its regional versatility, whether it’s idlis sambar, khichdi, or thepla; the goal is to layer complex carbs, clean protein, healthy fats, and vibrant produce across meals.”

The dietician further outlined the ideal diet throughout the day:

Begin the day with : A nourishing glass of milk and a boiled egg.

A nourishing glass of milk and a boiled egg. Breakfast: Veg poha/upma/oats/millet idlis/dosa, chutney and sambar/stuffed parathas, etc.

Mid-morning snack: Roasted chana/dry fruit ladoo/coconut water and any 1 whole fruit

Lunch: Soft phulkas, leafy vegetable/ sabji/ non-veg curry (eg, spinach-toor dal, or egg curry, etc), a colourful salad, and curd/buttermilk.

Evening snack: A warm ragi malt with almonds and a sprinkle of flaxseed or sprouts chat.

Dinner: Brown rice, a lightly spiced fish curry, or rajma for vegetarians, along with seasonal vegetables and salads.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.