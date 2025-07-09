8 unexpected ways to boost mental health during pregnancy: From journaling to omegas

Mood swings, emotional sensitivity, sudden tears, irritability or overwhelming worry — these are all part of the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy. While some fluctuation in mood is normal, it is essential to understand the mental health dimensions of pregnancy and ensure women receive the emotional support and care they need. Feeling overwhelmed during pregnancy? Here are 8 tips expert urgently recommends.(Image by Etsy)

Practical strategies for managing mood swings and stress

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja C Thukral, Associate Director - Department of Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Faridabad, suggested -

1. Open Communication

Talk about how you’re feeling—whether it’s with your partner, a trusted friend, or a therapist. Bottling up emotions can worsen stress and anxiety.

2. Prioritise Rest and Sleep

Lack of sleep can intensify emotional reactivity. Create a restful bedtime routine and nap when needed. A well-rested body handles stress better.

3. Eat Nutrient-Rich Foods

Nutrition plays a role in mental health. Ensure your diet includes:

Omega-3 fatty acids (found in walnuts, flaxseeds, or supplements)

Iron and folate

Magnesium and Vitamin B6

A balanced diet can help stabilise mood and energy levels.

4. Move Your Body

Exercise releases endorphins—natural mood boosters. Try walking, prenatal yoga, or swimming. These also reduce anxiety and improve sleep.

5. Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness practices like meditation, deep breathing, or journaling can help ground you. Even 10 minutes a day can make a big difference in emotional stability.

6. Join a Support Group

Connecting with other expectant moms helps normalize the ups and downs of pregnancy. You’ll find comfort in shared experiences and tips that work.

7. Limit Stress Triggers

Reduce exposure to stressful news, overwhelming social media, or negative environments. Protect your peace by setting boundaries and asking for help when needed.

8. Engage in Creative or Relaxing Activities

Art, music, crafts, or reading can be therapeutic. Creative expression helps process emotions and reduce stress.

The role of partners and family

According to Dr Pooja C Thukral, support from loved ones can significantly buffer emotional stress during pregnancy.

Partners can help by listening without judgment, attending prenatal visits, and sharing household responsibilities.

Family and friends can offer practical help—meals, errands, or emotional support.

It's vital for the support system to recognise signs of mental distress and encourage professional intervention when necessary.

When to seek professional help

Dr Pooja C Thukral said, “If your emotional struggles feel overwhelming or persistent, reaching out to amental health professional who specialises in maternal health is not a sign of weakness—it’s a step toward healing.”

She recommended therapies like:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) can help reframe negative thoughts.

Counseling provides a safe space to process fears and emotions.

In some cases, medication may be recommended, which can be safe during pregnancy under professional guidance.

Don’t wait for symptoms to “go away on their own.” Getting support early can make your pregnancy journey healthier and more joyful.

Embrace, don’t hide the emotional journey

Dr Pooja C Thukral said, “Pregnancy is a time of profound emotional and mental change. It’s okay to not feel okay all the time. You are growing life—an incredible feat—and it’s normal to feel vulnerable at times.”

Emotional support by partners, parents, in-laws and friends can help during pregnancy and could be more important than prenatal vitamins.(Image by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels)

She concluded, “Instead of fighting your feelings, honour them. Cry when you need to. Laugh when you can. Share your truth with people you trust. The more we normalise the emotional realities of pregnancy, the more supported mothers feel — and that creates a stronger foundation for both parent and child. Remember: You are not alone. Your emotions are valid and help is always within reach.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.