Does drinking lemon water cleanse your body? A doctor explains what it can do for daily health support

Warm lemon water has become a fixed part of many morning routines. Celebrities recommend it, wellness reels praise it, and neighbours swear it “cleans the system” before breakfast. The ritual is comforting, especially when online health advice can feel overwhelming. Still, the science behind detox tells a different story. The human body already has highly efficient detoxification organs, including the liver, kidneys, lungs, and gut, which work continuously. Detox drink or daily ritual? Lemon water decoded (Adobe Stock )

This raises an important clinical question: Can adding lemon to warm water effectively flush toxins, or is it simply a matter of supporting hydration? To clear up the confusion, Dr Aarti Ullal, a Physician and Diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, explains to HealthShots what warm lemon water can realistically do for daily health and where popular claims go too far.

What is the purpose of drinking warm lemon water?

Dr Aarti Ullal explains that the body already functions as a highly efficient self-cleaning system. The liver neutralises toxins, while the kidneys filter waste from the blood and remove it through urine. These organs work continuously and do not require external “cleansers” to function correctly.

Warm lemon water plays an indirect role. It does not clean or repair organs, but proper hydration supports kidney function, helping the body flush waste more smoothly. Warm water also gently stimulates the digestive tract, which may encourage regular morning bowel movements and ease bloating. In short, lemon water supports normal bodily processes through hydration, rather than detoxification.

What are the nutritional benefits of lemons?

According to the doctor, lemons may be small, yet they offer meaningful nutritional support. Their vitamin C content acts as an antioxidant, helping to strengthen the immune response and protect cells from daily stress. Regular intake of vitamin C also supports collagen synthesis, which helps maintain skin clarity and resilience by reducing oxidative damage.

From a weight-management perspective, warm lemon water is a prudent morning substitute. It adds flavour without calories, making it easier to skip sugary drinks that spike energy and hunger early in the day. While it does not directly burn fat, choosing lemon water can support healthier habits that align with long-term weight control.

Is it safe to drink warm lemon water every day?

Dr Aarti Ullal notes that warm lemon water is not risk-free, particularly when consumed daily without proper supervision. The citric acid in lemon can soften tooth enamel over time, increasing sensitivity. A simple precaution is to rinse the mouth with plain water after drinking lemon water and avoid brushing immediately. She also cautions people with acid reflux, GERD, or a sensitive stomach. Excess lemon consumption can trigger heartburn, acid reflux, or stomach discomfort in such cases.

Most importantly, Dr Ullal advises against unquestioningly following social media trends. Metabolism, gut health, and tolerance differ from person to person. What suits one individual may cause issues for another, making personalised medical advice far more reliable than viral health claims.

What happens if you drink warm lemon water daily?

Dr Aarti Ullal emphasises that warm lemon water should be used mindfully, not casually adopted from online trends. She advises consulting a doctor first, especially if you have diabetes, chronic acidity, kidney issues, or are on long-term medication. Temperature also plays a role. Warm water is preferred over boiling water, as excessive heat can reduce vitamin C content and irritate the stomach lining. Warm water supports gentler digestion and better hydration.

Most importantly, lemon water works as a supportive habit, not a cure-all. It can complement healthy routines, but must be used in conjunction with balanced meals, adequate protein and fibre, regular physical activity, and medical guidance when needed.

FAQ’s: Warm lemon water

Does warm lemon water really detox the body?

No. Your liver and kidneys already handle detoxification efficiently.

Can I drink warm lemon water every day?

Occasional use is safer, particularly if you have sensitive teeth or experience acid reflux.

Does lemon water help with weight loss?

It supports hydration and reduces the consumption of sugary drinks, but does not directly contribute to fat loss.

Who should avoid warm lemon water?

People with acid reflux, dental sensitivity, or medical conditions should check with a doctor first.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)