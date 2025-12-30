Ahmedabad-based dermatologist shares 9 things to avoid indoors for healthy skin and hair

Taking care of our skin and hair is a full-time job, especially in a world where pollution levels are always on the rise. Extremely hot shower is damaging for the hair, cautions Dr Balani.(Unsplash)

While there are steps to take to protect ourselves before stepping outside, staying at home is not completely risk-free, according to Dr Surbhi Balani, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetologist based in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram on 21 December, Dr Balani stated that our home environment “quietly affects” our skin and hair far more than any products that we may use. Even while appearing harmless, they can trigger acne, dermatitis, dullness, as well as hair fall.

To avoid such consequences, she provided a checklist of nine things to completely avoid while staying indoors.

1. Fragrance-heavy room sprays and incense near skincare

Fragrance droplets settle on the products, brushes and pillowcases. This can lead to irritation, contact dermatitis and unexplained breakouts.

2. Bar soaps for face

The high pH value of bar soaps strips the skin barrier, worsens eczema and causes tightness. It can also trigger micro-inflammation that shows up as dull skin and body acne.

3. Extremely hot showers

Very hot showers overheat the scalp and damage the keratin in hair. This results in dandruff, frizz, increased shedding and moisture loss from head to toe.

4. DIY scrubs (sugar, salt, coffee)

They create micro-tears, worsen pigmentation and slow healing, especially around the nose, chin and arms.

5. Essential oils used directly on skin

When brought in direct contact with the skin, essential oils can cause chemical burns, allergic reactions and flare-ups in acne, rosacea or dermatitis.

6. Old or uncontrolled heating hair tools

They overheat unevenly and burn the hair cuticle, causing split ends, breakage and permanent dullness.

7. Expired, oxidised or long-open skincare

Old Vitamin C, sunscreen or actives become ineffective or irritating and can introduce bacteria. This further causes rashes and fungal acne.

8. Rarely-washed cotton pillowcases

Pillowcases trap oil, sweat and dust. Not washing them regularly can cause acne on the cheeks, jawline and even scalp irritation.

9. Shared razors

A razor is a personal and intimate tool. Sharing the same blades spreads bacteria, fungi and viruses, causing folliculitis, razor bumps, stubborn dark spots and ingrown hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.