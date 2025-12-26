Hyderabad dermatologist busts hair oiling myths: ‘There’s no scientific evidence…’

Applying hair oil is a common tradition in many desi households. It is often associated with benefits like making the hair thicker, stronger, and healthier. Hair oil should be applied for only 30 minutes and completely washed off afterwards, according to Dr Reddy. (Unsplash)

However, according to Hyderabad-based dermatologist Dr Pooja Reddy, the claims are not backed by any scientific proof.

Taking to Instagram on 14 December, Dr Reddy recalled how her grandmother used to apply hair oil and comb her hair vigorously to get rid of lice. She was a strong advocate for using hair oil regularly for strong hair growth.

But the doctor explained that the luscious hair seen in people of previous generations is a result of their healthier lifestyle and diet, and cannot be attributed to the tradition of hair oiling.

“Genetics, a healthy scalp, and proper nutrition play a more significant role than any oil application,” she noted in the caption of her post.

When should we skip hair oil?

Dr Reddy highlighted specific cases in which it is prudent to avoid applying hair oil altogether. These include conditions such as:

Dandruff: Oils can worsen flaking and itching

Acne-Prone Skin: Oiling may clog pores on your face and back

Seborrheic Dermatitis: Oils can exacerbate irritation and inflammation

Ideal use of hair oil

There are some situations in which hair oil plays a beneficial role. These include:

Conditioning: Light application can help hydrate and smooth the hair shaft

Shine & Manageability: The right oil adds softness and makes hair easier to handle

Rosemary oil can help in hair growth by boosting circulation to the scalp to some extent, admitted Dr Reddy, but it is not a standalone method. It is much better to invest in treatments and products that genuinely help with hair fall and hair growth.

And if hair oiling is a habit that one refuses to give up, it is better to apply and keep it for 30 minutes, and then completely wash it off.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.