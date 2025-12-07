Dermatologist explains how pollution hurts your scalp and hair quality: ‘Dandruff tends to return quickly…’

Pollution extensively affects your body and multiple aspects of your health. You might think its adverse effects are limited to respiratory health, but it can impact your skin, scalp and even hair quality. Fine particles that are suspended in the air can settle on your hair and scalp, triggering irritation on the scalp. Dermatologist Dr Abhishek Pilani, founder of Assure Clinic, hair transplant and restoration specialist, shared with HT Lifestyle that the pollutants mix with sweat and natural oils, disturbing the scalp's natural balance. If you don't take care of the troubling after effects of pollution on your scalp, then you are at the risk of hair thinning. (Shutterstock)

He shared his observation, based on his clinical practice, “In recent years, I have seen a noticeable increase in patients coming in with dandruff, scalp irritation, and persistent flaking, and a large part of this rise can be linked to the air quality in our major cities.”

How does pollution harm hair and scalp health?

Dandruff increases if you don't take care of your scalp health. (Shutterstock)

Air pollution, which is predominant in urban cities, is also alarming for scalp and skin health. As a result, there has been a significant rise in complaints related to dandruff and scalp irritation.

The dermatologist explained, “When pollution remains high for extended periods, extremely fine particles drift into the hair and settle on the scalp. This residue mixes with sweat and natural oils and gradually upsets the scalp’s normal functioning. It becomes slightly greasy, slightly inflamed, and far more reactive than before.” So because of the pollution buildup, the scalp feels oilier than usual and even signs of inflammation.

Now, once the scalp health is compromised by the pollution, dandruff occurs a lot. Dr Pilani said, "In that state, dandruff tends to return quickly, even after treatment, and the itching becomes a constant concern for many individuals.”

Change in hair damage trends

The dermatologist also highlighted a trend showing a shift in age. According to him, ten years ago, dandruff and scalp irritation were mostly seen in older adults or those with existing scalp issues. If these problems are allowed to continue for months, they may also affect hair quality and density.

“Today, I meet teenagers, students, young corporate employees, and even riders who simply spend long hours on two-wheelers. They develop irritation and dandruff much earlier because pollution accumulates on the scalp throughout their daily routine,” he remarked.

Next, Dr Pilani warned that when the scalp is already irritated or compromised, it very easily reacts to everyday triggers. Over time, this irritation can also affect hair follicles, leading to weaker hair strands, reduced volume, and even thinning.

He shared, “Once the scalp becomes sensitive, even regular factors like humidity or a change in shampoo can trigger discomfort. If this irritation continues for months, it eventually begins to influence hair quality and density as well.”

How to take care of your scalp?

Use gentle shampoo this polluted season. (Shutterstock)

You can easily take care of your scalp health during pollution. As per the dermat, it does not require complicated treatments.

“What truly helps is steady care: cleansing the scalp regularly with gentle shampoos, avoiding products that strip the scalp, and choosing formulations that help maintain a healthy barrier,” Dr Pilani revealed what may help. He also insisted that when patients respond early to the first signs of irritation, it prevents the issue from turning into a long-term problem.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.