Which body lotion is best for dry skin? 8 top-rated hydrating options on Amazon to keep your skin soft and smooth
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 12:13 pm IST
Fight dryness and rough skin with top-rated body lotions designed to boost moisture and keep skin soft.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
NIVEA Nourishing Body Milk 600ml Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid | 72Hr Hydration | Deep Moisture Care for Very Dry Skin | Enriched with Almond Oil | Smooth, Radiant & Healthy Looking Skin Care View Details
|
₹361
|
|
|
Vaseline Deep Moisture Body Lotion |For Dry Skin|Cushion Soft Skin| With Ceramides Hyaluron Moisture Fillers 600ml View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion 354ml (for Normal and Dry Skin) View Details
|
₹876
|
|
|
CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion View Details
|
₹1,575
|
|
|
WishCare 10% AHA + 1% BHA Body Lotion for Men & Women - Body lotion for dry skin - Detans, Smooths Rough & Bumpy Skin 200ml View Details
|
₹374
|
|
|
Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Caramello Body Lotion | Cocoa Butter & Vitamin B5 for Deep Moisturization | Non-Greasy | Soft & Glowing Skin | for Dry to Very Dry Skin | Warm & Cozy Vanilla Fragrance - 400ml View Details
|
₹380
|
|
|
Be Bodywise 20% Urea Body Lotion 300ml | 48 Hrs Moisturization For Very Dry & Flaky Skin| Exfoliates & Repairs Skin Barrier |With Ceramides, Kokum & Mango Seed Butter | Non-Greasy & Lightweight Formula View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Dr. Reddys Venusia Max Intensive Moisturizing Lotion | Enriched with 4D Hyaluronic Acid & Polyglutamic Acid | Clinically Proven Deep Penetration for Long lasting hydration | For Face & Body | Moisture Lock with Shea, Cocoa, Mango, and Aloe Butter |No.1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand | Normal to Dry Skin | 500 g View Details
|
₹1,049
|
|
View More Products