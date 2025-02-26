Menopause in your 30s? Study explains how to spot the early signs

Menopause refers to the phase in a woman’s life where they stop menstruating and perimenopause is the phase that leads up to menopause. Usually affecting woman in their late 40s, perimenopause brings a barrage of symptoms. However, according to a new study led by Dr. Jennifer Payne, University of Virginia, a lot of women in their 30s are getting affected by perimenopause, with symptoms so severe that they are essential to be brought to medical attention. Also read | Hot flashes and mood swings: 4 signs menopause is knocking at your door The study was conducted on 4,432 U.S. women where more than half of the participants in their 30-35 age bracket reported similar symptoms to that of perimenopause.(Unsplash)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 4,432 U.S. women where more than half of the participants in their 30-35 age bracket reported similar symptoms to that of perimenopause. When consulted with medical experts, the symptoms were recognised to be of perimenopause. This further challenges the notion long believed that menopause and perimenopause affect women only in their late 40s and 50s.

Study co-author Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD, an expert in reproductive psychiatry at UVA Health and the University of Virginia School of Medicine, in a statement said, “Physical and emotional symptoms associated with perimenopause are understudied and often dismissed by physicians. This research is important in order to more fully understand how common these symptoms are, their impact on women, and to raise awareness amongst physicians as well as the general public.” Also read | Stop believing these menopause myths! Here’s what women's health experts want you to know

Hot flashes and night sweats are common during menopause.(Unsplash)

The study is a wake-up call:

The study was conducted to create public awareness about perimenopause and post-menopause, often put under the same bracket of menopause, making management of symptoms difficult for women.

The study explained that early perimenopause refers to occasionally missed periods, while late perimenopause leads to greater menstrual irregularity with longer periods without menstruation. Also read | Protecting bone health during menopause: Essential tests and lifestyle tips

The researchers observed psychological symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and irritability, and physical symptoms such as sexual dysfunction, bladder issues, and vaginal dryness. Hot flashes and night sweats, referred to as the classic menopause symptoms of menopause were also observed. The study also observed that in perimenopause, cognitive symptoms appear first, giving way to physical symptoms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.