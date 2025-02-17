Protecting bone health during menopause: Essential tests and lifestyle tips

Menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life, but it often comes with health challenges, particularly when it comes to bone health. As estrogen levels drop, the risk of osteoporosis increases, making it vital for women to take proactive steps to protect their bones during this time. Menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life, but it often comes with health challenges, particularly when it comes to bone health

Dr Shelly Mahajan, Lab Director at Mahajan Imaging Labs, emphasises the importance of regular health screenings to monitor bone health.

Key tests include:

Calcium and Vitamin D Levels: These nutrients are crucial for maintaining bone density. Calcium supports bone strength, while Vitamin D ensures proper absorption. Regular testing can help adjust diet or supplementation needs.

Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Test: This test, often referred to as DXA, measures bone density and helps assess the risk of fractures. Women over 50 are particularly vulnerable to osteoporosis, and BMD testing is critical for early intervention.

Hormone level testing: Estrogen and parathyroid hormone levels are directly linked to bone density. Low estrogen levels significantly increase osteoporosis risk, making hormone testing an essential part of menopause care.

Thyroid function tests: Thyroid hormones impact bone metabolism. Untreated thyroid issues can accelerate bone loss, so regular thyroid checks are important, especially for women experiencing symptoms like weight loss or irregular periods.

Alongside these tests, adopting a healthy lifestyle is equally important.

Weight-bearing exercises, a nutrient-rich diet, and stress management can all help maintain bone strength.

Dr Manpreet Sodhi, Senior Consultant at Paras Health, recommends personalised plans that combine screenings, exercise, and nutrition for optimal bone health.

By staying vigilant with regular screenings and lifestyle adjustments, women can navigate menopause with confidence, protecting their bone health and overall well-being.