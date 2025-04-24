Brain fog to mood swings: Expert shares 7 alarming ways the summer heat affects your mental health

The summer heat is set to soar every week, peaking in May-June. It puts the body under extreme stress as we brace for profuse sweating, heat rashes, and sunburn. But what we forget is that this heat messes with our minds as well. The sizzling weather can hijack your mental wellbeing, eventually affecting your entire health. So what's the fix? Summer heat can affect your mental wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shumaila Asif MD Psychiatry, IACAM Certified Child and Adolescent Specialist, Founder of Lilac Women Wellness Centre at Bhubaneswar, shared the effects of heat on mind as well as what you can do to protect yourself this summer.

Here's the entire guide Dr Asif shared with us:

Signs of mental toll from summer heat



1. Thinking feels slower

High temperatures interfere with blood flow to deeper brain regions like the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for attention, decision-making, and short-term memory. This disruption often translates into difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, and slowed thinking. Tasks that would otherwise feel easy can suddenly seem effortful under heat stress, making one sluggish.

2. Mood swings and irritability spike

One is more likely to be irritable in summer heat. Heat stress activates the body's fight-or-flight response, increasing cortisol (the stress hormone) and decreasing serotonin crucial mood stabiliser. The result is that one might feel anxious, edgy, or unreasonably angry, even when there's no real trigger. This is one reason tempers tend to flare during heat waves.

3. Sleepless nights

Good sleep is essential for emotional regulation, but hot nights often mean poor sleep. High temperatures interfere with the body's ability to cool down, which suppresses melatonin production and disrupts deep sleep stages. Without adequate rest, emotional resilience drops, leaving you more prone to low motivation, poor coping, and heightened sensitivity the following day.

4. Psychiatric symptoms worsen

For people already managing mental health conditions like depression, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia, summer can be especially challenging. Heat affects how psychiatric medications are absorbed and metabolised, and it can worsen anxiety, agitation, and psychotic symptoms. The added stress of sleep disruption and social isolation only compounds the problem, often leading to a seasonal flare-up of psychiatric symptoms.

5. Brain fog from dehydration

Even mild dehydration has a significant cognitive cost. When the body loses fluids and electrolytes, it impacts neural communication, leading to brain fog, confusion, and a sense of being off. You might feel mentally fatigued without realising the culprit is something as simple as not drinking enough water.

6. Aggression rises

A well-documented phenomenon: the hotter it gets, the more aggression spikes. From road rage to domestic disputes, rising temperatures are linked to an increase in impulsive, emotionally charged behaviour. Scientists believe this is due to a combination of reduced serotonin activity and heightened arousal of the amygdala, the brain's emotion and threat-detection centre.

7. Social isolation

To escape the heat, many retreat indoorsespecially in regions without widespread air conditioning or during heat waves. But this avoidance often leads to reduced social interaction, which can exacerbate feelings of loneliness, boredom, and low mood. For vulnerable individuals, this isolation can be a tipping point toward a depressive episode.

How to cope?



Hydrate frequently, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Try to stay indoors during peak heat hours (12 to 4 PM).

Use cooling methods like fans, cold showers, or damp towels.

Dont skip medications, but consult your doctor if symptoms worsen in the heat.

Prioritise good sleep hygiene, even if it means investing in cooling devices.

Stay socially connected, even if it's just a phone call or brief visit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.