IVF specialist reveals what to expect and how to prepare for your IVF journey: Injections, counselling and more

Infertility is becoming a growing concern among many couples who aspire to start a family. With various lifestyle factors and medical conditions influencing fertility, the path to parenthood can prove to be challenging. IVF, or In Vitro Fertilisation, presents a beacon of hope for those facing difficulties in conceiving. What are the underlying causes of infertility, and what is the IVF process? What helpful tips for couples on how to best prepare for this significant journey? More individuals are encountering issues related to conception, and understanding these challenges is essential for couples embarking on this heartfelt quest for parenthood.

The IVF journey can be emotionally and physically demanding for the couple. "Couples need to be well-informed and emotionally prepared for the challenges that lie ahead. Expect numerous hospital visits, hormonal injections, and tests from time to time. To stay calm and manage stress and anxiety during the procedure, the couple can seek counselling or try relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation," Dr Varsha Agarwal, Consultant - Fertility & IVF Specialist, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, tells Health Shots.

What is infertility?

Infertility affects both men and women, and the statistics show that the number of couples facing this challenge is on the rise. "Women might experience irregular menstrual cycles, painful periods, or amenorrhea (absence of menstruation). Men, on the other hand, may notice changes in sexual function, pain in the testicular area, or altered sperm quality. Understanding these signs is vital for couples seeking help," shares Dr Varsha Agarwal.

Factors contributing to infertility include:

Stress: High levels of stress can disrupt hormone regulation, affecting ovulation and sperm production.

What is IVF?

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) is a widely known assisted reproductive technology that offers hope to couples struggling to conceive. "It is important to note that IVF is suitable for various situations, including blocked fallopian tubes, ovulation disorders, and even male infertility. The fertility specialist will assess the couple’s medical history and determine the best course of action for them," reveals Dr Agarwal.

The process involves several steps:

Ovarian stimulation involves hormonal therapy to stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs.

Expectations during the IVF process

The IVF journey is a rigorous yet hopeful experience that requires emotional and physical investment.

Here’s what couples can expect:

Clinic visits: Frequent appointments for monitoring hormone levels and follicle growth are standard during ovarian stimulation.

Being prepared for these stages helps couples manage any anxiety that may arise. Maintaining open communication with healthcare professionals is vital to gain clarity on the process.

Emotional preparation and support for IVF

The emotional landscape of IVF can be complex and nuanced. Here are a few tips to navigate the emotional rollercoaster:

Counselling: Don’t hesitate to seek support from a therapist specialising in fertility issues. Counselling can offer effective coping strategies and provide emotional relief.

Physical preparation for IVF

Preparation for IVF should begin well in advance of the actual procedure. Here are some basic steps:

Maintain a healthy diet by focusing on nutrient-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Avoid processed foods, caffeine, and sugar-laden snacks.

"A successful IVF journey relies heavily on clear communication between partners and healthcare providers. Don’t shy away from discussing what matters most to you, including ethical considerations, costs, and potential success rates," suggests Dr Varsha.