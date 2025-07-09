Aamir Khan’s sweet gesture in helping Vishnu Vishal, Jwala during IVF journey wins hearts; fans call him 'godfather'

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal and Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan named their daughter Mira. Speaking about it, Vishnu revealed why Aamir was given the honour of naming their child and expressed gratitude for his help. The heartwarming reason has fans gushing over Aamir's kindness. Aamir Khan with Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's daughter.

Vishnu Vishal recalls Aamir Khan's sweet gesture

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vishnu Vishal opened up about how Aamir helped him and Jwala during their IVF journey and said, "Long story, I have not shared but it's a very special moment so I'll tell it now. Jwala and I were trying to have a baby for almost two years. It wasn’t happening. She is 41, so we had to undergo several IVF treatments. After 5–6 failed cycles, Jwala almost gave up."

He added, "At that time, Aamir sir was here, so when I shared it with him, he said, ‘Stop everything, come to Mumbai, I’ll refer a doctor to you.’ So he took us to a doctor there. He made sure Jwala stayed with him and his family for 10 months. He treated us like family. What he's done for us is a blessing. Eventually, after two IVF cycles, Jwala got pregnant, and that's when I told him, ‘Sir, you’ll name our baby.’ If not for him, we probably wouldn’t have our daughter."

Fans couldn’t stop praising Aamir’s gesture. One comment read, “Wow!! Aamir is amazing.” Another said, “There’s something about the name Mira that I’ve always loved. Maamu!” Others added, “Godfather Maamu,” and “That’s really sweet!”

Vishnu and Jwala tied the knot in Hyderabad in 2021 in a private ceremony. After dating for almost two years, the couple got married and have now embraced parenthood. Sharing a picture of Aamir holding baby Mira, Jwala posted on X, “Our ‘Mira’! Couldn’t have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without you, Aamir!! We love you ❤️ PS: Thank you for the beautiful name!!!!”

Aamir Khan's recent and upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Aamir is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, starring Genelia D’Souza and 10 debutant actors—all of whom are specially abled—has earned ₹233.1 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in a special appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Coolie, which also stars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna. The film is scheduled for release on August 14.