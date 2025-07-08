Aamir Khan reviews Vishnu Vishal's brother Rudra's debut film Oho Enthan Baby: ‘It brought tears to my eyes’

Actor Aamir Khan is all praise for director Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s Oho Enthan Baby. Produced by actor Vishnu Vishal, the film stars his brother Rudra in his debut role and Mithila Palkar. Reviewing the love story, Aamir spoke about how it moved him to tears. (Also Read: Aamir Khan names Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's daughter Mira; couple pens gratitude notes: ‘A big hug to you') Aamir Khan was all praise for Oho Enthan Baby as it moved him.

Aamir Khan reviews Oho Enthan Baby

Aamir reviewed Oho Enthan Baby after watching a special screening and called it a ‘really beautiful film’. He said, “It’s a really beautiful film. I think it’s a film that every young boy should see across the country…across the globe, actually. It’s a very rare story about the male character realising his shortcomings and his mistakes. I personally haven’t seen any love story which is like this. So, I think it’s a beautiful story.”

He also spoke about how the film’s second half, in particular, moved him to tears and said, “I loved the second half. It really brought tears to my eyes. I’m known to cry easily, but I cried a lot in the second half. It really touched my heart very deeply, and I think it’s a great film for young boys to watch. It’s a very entertaining film, but more than that, what it says is very remarkable and very unusual.”

Oh, Enthan Baby sees Rudra play Ashwin, an aspiring filmmaker. After Meera, played by Mithila, leaves him, he decides to turn his heartbreak into a film. However, during his endeavour, he finds himself questioning the climax of the film and his reality. The film also stars Vishnu in a key role.

Aamir Khan names Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta’s baby

Aamir was most recently seen in RS Prasanna’s Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Vishnu and badminton pro Jwala Gutta had a baby in April this year after their wedding in 2021.

The couple posted a pictures on Instagram, introducing their daughter as Mira. Vishnu wrote, “Introducing our MIRA...A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one...@jwalagutta1. Thank you Aamir sir for giving our daughter a beautiful name.”