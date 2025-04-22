Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta welcome daughter, share pics; his son from 1st marriage meets baby sister

Actor Vishnu Vishal and athlete Jwala Gutta have welcomed their first child together, a daughter. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Vishnu shared the happy news, along with photos, with his fans and followers. (Also Read | Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta tie the knot. See their wedding pictures) Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta got married in 2021.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta welcome daughter

In the first photo, Vishnu and Jwala Gutta held the baby's hand. The picture, a closeup shot, was clicked in the hospital. The next photo showed Vishnu's son Aryan, from his first marriage, smiling and standing next to the baby. The couple didn't reveal the baby's face.

Vishnu speaks about his first child Aryan

Sharing the post, Vishnu wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL..Aryan is an elder brother now...It's our 4th wedding anniversary today...On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty...(heart eyes emoji). Need all your love and blessings....@jwalagutta1." Reacting to the post, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Congratulations, you beautiful, beautiful people!" Several other celebrities also wished the couple.

About Vishnu and Jwala

Vishnu and Jwala got married in Hyderabad in 2021 in a private ceremony. He had announced their wedding on X after dating Jwala for almost two years. Sharing some pictures, he had written, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE. Let’s be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around. Need all your love n blessings guys. #newbeginnings." The duo got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in September 2020.

Earlier, Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj in 2010. They got divorced in 2018. Jwala married fellow shuttler Chetan Anand in 2005. They parted ways in 2011.

More about Vishnu

Vishnu played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league games before a leg injury brought his cricket career to an end. He then acted in Tamil films and produced a few like Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, and Ratsasan.