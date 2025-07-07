Aamir Khan names Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's daughter Mira; couple pens gratitude notes: ‘A big hug to you'

Actor Vishnu Vishal and athlete Jwala Gutta penned gratitude notes after Aamir Khan named their daughter. Taking to their social media platforms, Vishnu and Jwala Gutta shared photos featuring Aamir along with them. They revealed that Aamir travelled to Hyderabad and named their child Mira. Aamir Khan joined Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta, their daughter Mira and the rest of the family members in Hyderabad.

Aamir Khan names Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta's daughter

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jwala Gutta shared a bunch of pictures featuring Aamir. A photo showed the actor spending time with the baby. Aamir was also seen holding the baby in his arms. He joined the family for a group photo too. Vishnu's son Aryan also joined them for pictures.

Jwala, Vishnu thank Aamir for naming their baby

Sharing the pictures, Jwala wrote, “Our ‘Mira’! Couldn’t have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without you Aamir!! We love you (red heart emoji). PS: Thank you for the beautiful name!!!!”

On Instagram, Vishnu shared a photo featuring himself, Jwala, Aryan, Aamir and Mira. All of them smiled as they looked at the baby. Vishnu captioned the post, "Introducing our MIRA...A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby."

"MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one... @jwalagutta1 (heart eyes emoji). Thank you Aamir sir for giving our daughter a beautiful name," he added.

Jwala and Vishnu welcomed their baby in April this year. Taking to Instagram, Vishnu shared photos and wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL..Aryan is an elder brother now...It's our 4th wedding anniversary today...On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty...(heart eyes emoji). Need all your love and blessings....@jwalagutta1."

About Vishnu and Jwala

Vishnu and Jwala got married in Hyderabad in 2021 in a private ceremony. He had announced their wedding on X after dating Jwala for almost two years. Sharing some pictures, he had written, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE. Let’s be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around. Need all your love n blessings guys. #newbeginnings." The duo got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in September 2020.

Earlier, Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj in 2010. They got divorced in 2018. Jwala married fellow shuttler Chetan Anand in 2005. They parted ways in 2011.