Aamir Khan says he and Gauri Spratt are ‘very serious about each other’, finally opens up about their marriage plans

After his separation from second wife Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan found love again. He introduced in new girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday earlier this year. Now in an interview with Subhash K Jha for SCREEN, Aamir opened up about his marriage plans with Gauri. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt during the screening of his film Sitaare Zameen Par.(PTI)

Aamir Khan on marriage plans with Gauri Spratt

Talking about his relationship status and if he's ready to get married to Gauri, Aamir said, "Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along."

In March, Aamir revealed to the media that he and Gauri had crossed paths 25 years ago but lost touch. The actor shared that they started dating 18 months ago. Gauri, mother to a six-year-old child, is now working with Aamir at his production house.

Aamir Khan’s previous relationships

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986 and has two children from the marriage — Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They parted ways in 2002. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir Khan’s recent and upcoming films

Aamir was most recently seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par. He played the role of a basketball coach who trains a team of specially-abled children. Helmed by R.S. Prasanna and also starring Genelia D’Souza in the lead role, the film emerged as a major commercial success, earning ₹233.10 crore worldwide at the box office.

Aamir will next be seen in a special appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in key roles. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 14 August.