Gauri Spratt hasn't seen many Aamir Khan films but thinks there's ‘room for improvement’ in his acting

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, has not seen too many of his films. During an interview with Aamir by The Lallantop, she joined a segment where they take questions from the audience. When asked about her opinion on his films, here’s what she said. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt during the screening of his film Sitaare Zameen Par.(PTI)

Gauri Spratt on Aamir Khan’s films

Aamir had a long chat about his recent film Sitaare Zameen Par, his personal life and more in the interview. At the end, he took questions from the audience who asked him any questions the host might have missed. Gauri was also encouraged to ask Aamir anything she wanted, and she admitted to feeling put on the spot.

Aamir revealed that she hasn’t seen too many of his films, saying, “Meri filmein bohot kam dekhi hai inhone (She has seen very few of my films).” When asked about his acting skills and if he can act well, she playfully replied, “There’s always room for improvement”, leaving everyone in splits. Aamir also took it sportingly and said, “I agree with her.”

Gauri was also asked which films of Aamir she had watched, and she replied, “Before we became friends, I watched a few films. Lagaan, Dil Chahhta Hai, 3 Idiots. But after that, I made an effort to see a few more. I have seen Ghajini, Dangal…I have seen Laal Singh Chadha. I haven’t seen all his films yet. In some of his older films, I really like how he has acted. Akele Hum Akele Tum, I watched that, and I really enjoyed his performance.”

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship

Aamir introduced Gauri as his girlfriend to the press on his 60th birthday. He revealed that they crossed paths 25 years ago and lost touch, reconnecting recently. He stated that he was looking for someone to give him ‘peace’ when they got into a relationship.

Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They had two children together – Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. He married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they divorced in 2021. They have a son, Azad, born through surrogacy. He remains cordial with both of them.