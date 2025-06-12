Aamir Khan opens up on his divorce with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao: ‘Hum khushi-khushi ye cheez nahi kar rahe’

Actor Aamir Khan is busy these days with the promotion of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was in conversation with Zoom, where he opened up about his relationships with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He shared that despite all the times his relationship has fallen apart, he would never pretend to show that everything is fine. (Also read: Aamir Khan reveals he rejected Shah Rukh's Swades because he found the script ‘boring’: Maine ab tak film dekhi nahi hai) Actor Aamir Khan opened up about his divorces and how it has affected his family. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

What Aamir said

During the conversation, Aamir said, “Hindustan mein shaadi ek bohot serious cheez hoti hain. Aur jab apki shaadi toot ti hain aur aap divorce pe jaate ho toh woh logon ko pasand nahi hain. Woh baat main bhi jaanta hu, aur maanta hu ki shaadi ko lightly nahi le sakte. Isiliye uss cheez ko sachhai ke saath rakhna chahiye mujhe (In Hindustan we treat marriage very seriously. When one's marriage falls apart and there's a divorce, people do not like that. That I fully know, which is why we can't take it lightly. So I wish to keep it truthful.”

‘Humare parivar ke liye bhi ye ek cheez hain’

He went on to add, “Ki meri jo shaadi hain Reena ke saath, hum ab shaadi-shuda nahi reh sakte. Ya Kiran ke saath hum ab shaadi-shuda nahi reh sakte. Toh ye hum sab ke liye loss hi hain, humare parivar ke liye bhi ye ek cheez hain jisse hum khush nahi hain. Hum khushi-khushi ye cheez nahi kar rahe. Lekin kuch circumstances aise aaye ki laga ki humare circumstances badal gaye hain. Meri thinking ye hain ki yaa toh main duniya ko jhooth bol sakta hoon. Aur pretend kar sakta hoon ki Kiran aur main bohot khush hain saath main. Aur zindagi bhar hum shadi-shuda reh sakte hain… lekin woh jhooth hoga (That I cannot stay married with Reena or Kiran. It is a loss for us, our whole family, we are not doing this happily. There are certain circumstances that have led us to take this step. I think that either one can pretend and lie to the whole world that Kiran and I are very happy. But that will be a lie).”

From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

On his 60th birthday in March this year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri.