Aamir Khan trolled for calling Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades boring; angry netizens ask ‘Kyunki script original thi?’

In his glorious acting career which spans over three decades, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has won hearts time and again with his magical aura, his impactful acting chops and his on-point expressions. But some masterpieces stand out because of the immense passion that we witnessed onscreen. One such iconic milestone in his filmography was Swades (2004), produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Not only did the film emerge to be a cult classic but till date, it is considered one of SRK’s finest performances. He was phenomenal as Mohan Bhargav. So when Aamir Khan revealed that he declined the film because he found the script of Swades boring, it obviously left netizens divided. Aamir Khan reveals why he declined Swades, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent chat with Zoom, while promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan revealed why he didn’t reunite with Ashutosh Gowariker for Swades after working with him in Lagaan (2001). Aamir shared, “Why I said no to Swades? Mujhe bohot boring lagi thi.” The actor revealed that Ashutosh already told him the story of Swades, which was titled ‘Kaveri Amma’ at the time, when they were shooting for Lagaan and Aamir liked it. But after completing Lagaan when he heard the 3 hour narration of Swades, Aamir told Ashutosh that he found it boring. The actor felt that the thought behind the film was noble but the way it was told was boring. Aamir went on to share, “Actually maine abhi tak film dekhi nahi hai, Swades. Toh shayad usne correct kiya hoga, achhi bani hogi, I don't know. Aur logo ko Shah Rukh ka kaam khaas pasand aaya tha usme, maine yeh note kiya tha.”

Aamir’s statement left many fans — who truly enjoyed Swades — irked. This resulted in massive trolling, with some accusing Aamir of being bitter and others taking a dig at him for making remakes. For instance, a social media user stated, “I have watched swades 3-4 times on tv. Every independence day they used to telecast it. One of the best movie of srk. Hit movie kahi se copied hoti toh mamu kar lete,” whereas another asked, “Kyunki script original thi?” A comment read, “Isko oscar worthy film banani hai. Aur phir LSC, Ghajini aur Dhoom jaisi remake banata hai. Swadesh was one oscar worthy film, even more so than Lagaan anyday,” whereas another netizen claimed, “He was a bitter person, he is a bitter person, he will be a bitter person. And apparently, Thugs, Dhoom 3, Mela, Mann, Mangal Pandey, Dhobi Ghaat, Baazi, Love Love Love, Tum Mere Ho, Talaash are all movies that were more entertaining.”

However, there were also some netizens who came out in Aamir’s support. One such comment read, “for those stans getting offended that he hurt their feelings by putting down their idol.. please watch the full interview. He said when script was narrated to him he told ashoutosh gowariker that he found script very boring. He has very good subject/story in hand but needs to work on the script.. nothing against srk at all..”

What did you think of Shah Rukh Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades?