Aamir Khan holds hands of girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Azad Rao Khan as they arrive for Sitaare Zameen Par screening

Actor Aamir Khan has been busy promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par for the last few days. It marks his return to screens after a gap of three years. The actor arrived at the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The actor was seen posing with Gauri, while his son, Azad Rao Khan, also joined them. The three of them held hands and smiled for pictures. (Also read: Sachin Tendulkar reviews Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par; can't stop gushing about the actors. Watch) Aamir Khan with Gauri Spratt and Azad Rao Khan at Sitaare Zameen Par screening.

In the videos that have been shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, Aamir was seen with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, as they made their way towards the entrance of the screening hall. Right in front of the movie poster, the two of them stood for pictures. Aamir's son Azad also hopped towards him and held his left hand.

Aamir looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani, while Azad wore a deep blue suit for the occasion. Meanwhile, Gauri looked resplendent in a light green and blue sari. Aamir's daughter Ira Khan was also seen at the premiere. She arrived with her husband Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March this year, in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir as a basketball coach leading a team of children with special needs. It marks the debut of Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. It will release in theatres on June 20.