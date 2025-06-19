Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Sachin Tendulkar reviews Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par; can't stop gushing about the actors. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 19, 2025 04:41 PM IST

Aamir Khan hosted a special premiere of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par for cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Here's his review of the film. 

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was invited to a special screening of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. In a video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, Sachin can be seen gushing about the performances and the film’s story. (Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par first reviews out: Aamir Khan's film will ‘change perceptions, make you cry')

Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar at the special premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par.
Sachin Tendulkar’s review of Sitaare Zameen Par

In the video, Aamir can be seen waiting in anticipation for Sachin to review Sitaare Zameen Par. Posting the video, the production house wrote, “From cricket fields to cinema halls, Sachin sir knows a classic when he sees one.” The film’s director, RS Prasanna, also posted the video, writing, “The God speaks :)”

After the special preview, Sachin says, “I liked the film a lot. It is such that it makes you laugh and cry along with Team Sitaare. I’ve always said sport has the power to teach us everything. It has such a good message and the power to bring everybody together. This movie is something like that. I want to give a big thumbs up to all the actors; they did such a great job. All the very best to you.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh headline it, while Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar make their debut.

The film tells the story of a suspended basketball coach who is mandated by the court to coach a team of neurodivergent adults after a DUI incident, and how it changes his perspective on life. It is releasing in theatres on 20 June. Earlier this month, Aamir also hosted a special screening of the film for select audience members. After the film’s screening, he visited the theatre in person to take their feedback.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
