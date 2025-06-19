'Aamir Khan stands by theatres': Multiplex Association of India thanks star for not releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT

The release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's new film, has seen its fair share of chatter about the theatre vs OTT debate, largely because of the superstar's aversion to quick streaming releases. He had been steadfast in his belief that theatrical films should not release on OTT in just 6-8 weeks. With Sitaare Zameen Par, he is going the extra mile, saying the film will never be released on streaming. (Also read: Aamir Khan turns down ₹120 crore offer from this OTT platform for digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par: Report) Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will release in theatres on June 20.

Multiplex Association of India applauds Aamir Khan

In an age where fast-tracked streaming releases are the norm, this is an audacious stance to take. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) have naturally lent their weight behind Aamir's decision, applauding the actor, and calling his decision 'visionary and resolute'.

In a statement, Kamal Gianchandani of PVR-INOX, and also the President of MAI, said, “Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who puts the audience first. His decision to bring Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively to cinemas is a significant show of confidence in theatres and the shared magic of the moviegoing experience. Indian exhibitors thank Aamir Khan for standing by theatres. As we continue to welcome audiences with renewed energy and world-class films, Sitaare Zammen Par will remain a shining example of cinema's resilience and its irreplaceable magic.”

The statement from MAI, which ended with a hashtag #ThankYouAamir, added that 'Aamir Khan’s choice to back the theatrical format reaffirms the enduring power of the big-screen experience'

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, added “Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who creates for the theatrical experience. His decision to back cinemas with Sitaare Zameen Par is a significant moment for all of us. It’s not just a film release; it’s a message of unwavering belief in theatres. We’re incredibly grateful to Aamir Khan Productions for boldly standing by cinemas. Sitaare Zameen Par is exactly the kind of film that brings people to theatres, thoughtful, moving, and made for a collective experience.”

Sitaare Zameen Par release

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir as a basketball coach leading a team of children with special needs. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza and marks the debuts of 10 special needs actors. The film is releasing in theatres on June 20. Earlier, reports had said that Aamir refused a ₹120 crore offer from Amazon Prime Video for the film's satellite rights. Aamir said that he plans to release the film on YouTube a year after its theatrical release.