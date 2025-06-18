Aamir Khan turns down 120 crore offer from this OTT platform for digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par: Report

Ahead of the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, actor Aamir Khan made it clear that he will not make the film available on OTT platforms just eight weeks after it hits the theatre. Now, as per trade analyst Komal Nahta, Aamir has turned down an offer of ₹120 crore from Amazon Prime Video for the digital rights of the film. Writing for Film Information, Komal said that Aamir has "decided to try and change the game" for films releasing in theatres. (Also Read | Aamir Khan says ‘no idea’ if Sitaare Zameen Par will work at box office: I’m stressed only action films are working) Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will release in theatres on June 20.

Aamir Khan turned down Amazon Prime Video over Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release?

Komal said that Aamir wants people to experience the release of a film in theatres. "...what is not known by most people is that he has turned down an offer of ₹120 crore from Amazon Prime Video for the digital rights of the film. Not because he wanted more, not because he wanted Netflix to bid higher for the film and thereby engage the two OTT platforms in a bidding war so that he could be the ultimate beneficiary, not for any similar reason. He politely said 'no' because he has decided to try and change the game," he said.

Why Aamir said no to Amazon Prime Video's offer?

As per current trends, a section of the audience would watch a film on any OTT platform a few weeks after its release in theatres than spend money and watch it in cinemas. Komal added, "That is what Aamir Khan wants to change. A film is meant for the big screen — and Aamir would have it no other way....Frankly, Amazon Prime’s offer was too lucrative for anyone to turn down…If this non-availability of his film on OTT indeed increases footfalls in cinemas, it may not just revive the industry and give box-office business the much-needed boost but it could also start a trend of either producers emulating Aamir Khan’s example or at least the industry as a whole revisiting the issue of when to release a film digitally."

However, Komal said that if "the footfalls do not increase substantially for Sitaare Zameen Par", Aamir will face a loss of ₹120 crore.

What Aamir said earlier about Sitaare Zameen Par's theatrical release

Recently, Aamir told India Today that it was Amitabh Bachchan who encouraged him to exclusively release the film in theatres. Aamir had also said, “I am a loyalist of cinema, and I believe in it. Yes, it’s a big risk, and there’s a lot [of money] involved. If I don’t get that chunk of my pre-sales, and the film doesn’t work, it could lead to a major loss. I did receive offers, but I turned them down because I want audiences to go to theatres and watch my film. I believe in cinema, and I believe in my audience."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

A spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, will release in theatres on June 20. In it, Aamir will play a basketball coach training a team of players with special needs. The film also stars Genelia D'souza.

It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.