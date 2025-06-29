Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection: Aamir Khan film shows massive 92% jump on second Saturday, crosses 100 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection: Despite facing competition from new releases like Kajol’s Maa and Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed a significant jump in its day 9 box office collection and has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark, according to Sacnilk. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par crosses ₹ 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par crosses ₹ 100 crore mark

The trade tracking site reported that Aamir's film saw a jump of 92% on its second Saturday, collecting ₹12.75 crore at the box office, up from ₹6.65 crore on Friday. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹108 crore. This week saw two new releases — Kajol's Maa, which earned ₹6.2 crore on day 2, and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, which collected ₹7 crore, both less than what Sitaare Zameen Par managed.

Sitaare Zameen Par's worldwide collection

Sitaare Zameen Par has grossed approximately ₹165 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, making it the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year. It is expected to cross Salman Khan's Sikandar ( ₹185 crore gross) in the next couple of days to become the fourth biggest grosser of the year among Hindi films.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Helmed by RS Prasanna, the film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film stars Aamir as a basketball coach who trains a team of specially-abled children as punishment for a drink-and-drive case. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role alongside 10 debutants, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar — all of whom are specially-abled.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of Sitaare Zameen Par reads, "The first half is slow and tests your patience. Aamir being angry with his new role, getting to know his special team, then struggling in his marriage with Sunita (Genelia Deshmukh) — there’s a lot that eats up screen time and feels like lazy writing. There’s the occasional laugh, pretty much what one saw in the trailer. The intermission point too isn’t on a high. You settle into your seats after this, ready for a yawn-fest. But this is exactly when Sitaare Zameen Par miraculously finds its groove."