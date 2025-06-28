Maa box office collection day 2: Kajol's film shows slight improvement, collects 10 crore

Maa box office collection Day 2: After a gap of three years, Kajol returned to the big screen with Vishal Furia's mythological horror film Maa. The film opened to mixed reviews from moviegoers and critics, and had a dull opening, earning only ₹4.65 crore. The first Saturday showed slight improvement. Maa box office collection day 2: Kajol in a still from the film in the Shaitaan universe.

Kajol's film remains steady on first Saturday

According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Maa collected ₹4.65 crore on Day 1 of its release and now, on Day 2, the film has collected ₹5.4 crore. Despite the mixed reviews, the film remained steady at the box office, taking its domestic total to ₹10.05 crore. The film had a 22.36% Hindi occupancy on the first Saturday, with 9.94% in morning shows, 26.87% in afternoon shows, and 30.26% in evening shows.

While Kajol's performance in the movie was unanimously praised, many felt the film did not land the horror aspects well and played it safe. Many moviegoers appreciated the film's VFX, but some felt that it dragged in the second half. The mixed reviews have clearly impacted the film's box office performance. Meanwhile, the film was released alongside Vishnu Manchu's star-studded Kannappa, which collected ₹9.35 crore on the opening day but saw a drop in its collection on Day 2.

About Maa

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa stars Kajol as the fearless mother who goes to extreme lengths to save her daughter from a demonic curse that puts their lives at risk. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “The film pins its ambitions on the story of Goddess Kali and Raktabija, an epic premise no doubt. One drop of the demon's blood, which fell to the Earth, creates a monster that terrorises the village for decades. Sounds great on paper. But the film takes ages to set the mood in the first half. You are neither scared nor sucked into this world. The second half sets things into motion, for a buildup to a climax that should have felt more pacy. And more impactful.”