Gynaecologist shares 5 best sources of vegetarian protein for fertility boost: Switch idli and dosa breakfast with oats

Dr Santoshi Nandigam, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, highlighted how protein is very important for people who are trying to conceive to ensure they're getting enough nutrients for overall health. She also shared how vegetarians can get protein from various plant-based sources.

She wrote in her caption, “Consuming enough protein as a vegetarian isn’t that difficult. Plant protein is considered to be the best source of protein for people who are trying to conceive. As close to nature as possible with minimal processing.” These include lentils, quinoa and soy products, like tofu, among others, she said.

According to Dr Nandigam, for people who want to boost their fertility, getting enough protein from vegetarian sources is totally doable. Here are ‘some of the best sources of vegetarian protein’ that can support overall health and fertility, according to her:

1. Legumes and pulses

“Legumes and pulses are rich sources of protein; make sure you include at least one serving of this plant protein source in every meal. 100g of cooked legumes/pulses gives anywhere between 12-15g of protein. Sometimes a little less,” Dr Nandigam said.

2. Soy-based protein

She added, “Tofu, tempeh, and soy chunks are deliciously proteinaceous. One serving can have 15-20 grams of protein, and the chunks have even better protein content.”

3. Quinoa

Dr Nandigam suggested, “Switch over to quinoa as your rice source, so you get additional protein from it. Even though it may be less, it’s worth it. It’s complex, gets digested slowly, and helps in balancing sugars.”

4. Oats

She added, “Break the loop of your routine idli dosa breakfast. Switch over to oats. A serving of oats contains 8-12 grams of protein. Not just that, they are complex carbs again. It keeps you full and satiated, and the fibre content is good as well.”

5. Nuts and seeds

“A handful of nuts and seeds - whenever you remember you want to have a baby. They also contain protein. 100 grams of almonds have around 20 grams of protein. It’s quite unlikely that you consume 100 grams of almonds every day. But when you do take a handful of mixed nuts and seeds, you get around 10-12 grams,” Dr Nandigam said.

“Take a protein supplement. If you still can’t meet the needs. No, it’s not wrong,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.