3 healthy and tasty quinoa recipes you must try

Quinoa has been termed the modern superfood. As opposed to other grains, this extremely high-protein foodstuff contains all nine necessary amino acids, including lysine, making it a perfect dish for vegetarians. The ingestible portion of the plant that we speak of when we talk about quinoa is the seeds. These don't contain gluten and you can meet your needs for magnesium, potassium, iron, fibre, and folate by regularly consuming quinoa. Because of its function in foetal growth and development, it is particularly crucial during pregnancy. Quinoa can be prepared similarly to other grains like rice or barley. It makes a wonderful side dish for nearly any meal, especially when prepared with broth rather than water and with the addition of a bay leaf. It can also be used in breakfast, porridge and salads. (Also read: Recipe: Make these tasty and healthy recipes from poha )

Quinoa khichdi

(Recipe by Adhya, Certified Nutrition & Fitness Coach)

Quinoa khichdi recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

• 1 cup of quinoa

• 4 tbsp each of masoor dal, split green moong, split yellow moong and toor dal

• 2-3 tbsp of ghee

• 1 medium onion

• 1 medium tomato

• 5-6 garlic cloves

• 2 green chillies

• 1- 1.5 cups veggies of choice ( Baby corn, carrot, beetroot )

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp red chilli powder

• 1 tsp cumin powder

• 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

• Salt as per taste

• 5 cups of water

Method:

1. Start by soaking the quinoa for 5mins and rinse it thoroughly to remove the saponin, which causes a bitter taste.

2. Into a pressure cooker, add ghee, jeera, onion, and green chillies and saute for 2 mins. Once the onion turns translucent, add all the dry masalas and cook until the raw smell fades away.

3. Now add the chopped tomato and veggies to it. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes

4. Add the dal and quinoa. Combine everything well. Later add water and add more salt if needed.

5. Once the water starts boiling, pressure cook for 3-4 whistles. Serve hot with some yoghurt.

2. Quinoa salad

(Recipe by Dietitian Christie Gagnon)

Quinoa salad recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

• 2 cups quinoa

• 3 tomatoes, chopped

• 1 cucumber, chopped

• 1/2 red onion, finely chopped

• 1 lemon, juiced and zested

• 1/4 cup fresh mint, finely chopped

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon Salt

Method:

1. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil.

2. Add the quinoa, cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes.

3. Remove the quinoa from the heat, fluff with a fork, and let cool.

4. While the quinoa is cooking/cooling, chop the tomato, cucumber, onion, and mint. Zest and juice the lemon.

5. In a large mixing bowl, toss together the quinoa, tomato, cucumber, onion, mint, lemon, olive oil, vinegar, and spices.

6. Serve right away or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

3. Quinoa cutlet

(Recipe by Dr. Ashima Gupta, Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian)

Quinoa cutlet recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

• 1 cup quinoa, cooked

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1/4 cup sweet corn, boiled

• 1 carrot (Gajjar) , grated

• 1/4 cup spinach, chopped

• 2 tablespoons corn flour, or besan

• 1 teaspoon black pepper powder

• 1 teaspoon red chilli flakes

• Oil, as required

• Salt, to taste

Method:

1. Firstly cook 1 cup of quinoa with 2 cups of water on low flame with a lid on in a saucepan or any regular pan. Drain the excess water and keep the quinoa aside.

2. In the meantime, heat some oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add onion and cook till it becomes soft.

3. Once the onions become soft, add carrot, corn kernels and spinach. Cook till all the vegetables become soft. Once done, turn off the heat and let it cool down.

4. In a mixing bowl, add the cooked quinoa, sauteed veggies, corn flour, pepper powder, red chilli flakes, salt & teaspoon of cooking oil. Do not add any water. Check the salt and spices and adjust according to taste.

5. Mix everything properly and make a patty with the help of your palms. Heat a skillet with some oil. Once it is hot, add the patty & cook it on both the sides till becomes brown.

6. Transfer the patties to a serving platter and serve hot.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter