Recipe: Make these tasty and healthy recipes from poha

Poha is a breakfast dish popular in central Indian streets. Pressing half-cooked rice results in poha. Kanji, or paper poha, is the name for thick and thin soaked poha that is cooked as a snack. Iron, carbs, and lipids are all abundant in poha. It aids in weight loss as well because it has very few calories. It is a great source of antioxidants, contains essential nutrients and is gluten-free. It is very light and delicious. It can be a great snack option. It is a wholesome meal and great for those who have diabetes, skin and heart problems. Poha can be made in a variety of ways and can be customised as per your taste. Check out some of the most unique, delicious and nutritious poha recipes that you should try.

(Also read: Healthy and delicious bajra recipes you must add to your diet )

1. Poha Ragi Vegetable Appe

(Recipe by Instagram/poojaskitchencafe)

Ingredients:

1 cup poha

1 cup Ragi flour

2 green chilli

1-inch ginger

Fresh coriander

1/2 cup curd

Salt

Water 1 cup ( use more if required to adjust the flowing consistency)

Method:

-Grind this all together to a fine paste using more or less water to adjust its consistency.

-Add vegetables of your choice

-I added sweet corn, onion greens, onions, and capsicum.

-Add fresh coriander, and chilli flakes and mix well

For Tadka:

-Heat oil in a pan, temper with jeera urad daal, curry leaves, cashews and asafoetida..( it's optional if done tastes better)

-And finally, before putting it onto the appe pan add 1/2 tspn Eno fruit salt and some water to activate, mix well and pour it into the appe pan. Roast both sides, put some oil and enjoy with chutney and a cup of hot tea.

2. Coriander Mint Poha

(Recipe by Instagram/aesthetic_recipes_)

Ingredients:

2 cups poha

Salt as per taste

Oil 2 tbsp

Peanuts

Mustard 1tsp

Onion 1 Finely Chopped

Chillies 2

Mint coriander paste

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Method:

- Wash poha 2-3 times and drain the excess water, sprinkle salt and sugar over it.

- Now take a pan and heat the oil, roast peanut until it turns crunchy and keep it aside.

- Then in the same oil add Mustard, chillies, Chopped onion and saute well and cook for a minute.

- After that add soaked poha, mint coriander paste and peanuts mix well cook for 2-3 minutes then add lemon juice. Now garnish with coriander leaves. Poha is ready to serve.

3. Poha Cheese Cutlets

(Recipe by Instagram/tastemade.india)

Ingredients:

1 cup soaked poha

½ cup boiled potatoes

¼ cup grated cheese

1 tsp green chillies

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp chopped coriander

¼ cup chopped cashew

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

Method:

- In a bowl add all the ingredients and make it like dough.

- Take a small ball and make a patty out of it.

- Add oil on tawa.

- Shallow fry the patty.

- Serve with green chutney and ketchup.

4. Poha Laddu

(Recipe by Instagram/homechef_noumy)

Ingredients:

Poha - 1 1/2 cup

Grated coconut - 1/2 cup

Grated jaggery - 1/2 cup

Cardamom power - 1/2 tsp

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Chopped Cashew nuts - 1/4 cup

Water - 3/4 cup

Method:

- Dry roast the poha and grated coconut on medium flame until it becomes crispy. Turn off the flame and grind in to fine powder.

- Heat a pan on medium flame and add jaggery with water. Stir well untile jaggery melts completely.

- Then add rice flakes coconut power mix and mix well. Now lower the heat and add cardamom powder and ghee and mix well.

- Add chopped cashew nuts or almonds again give a good mix

- Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool for a minute. When it is slightly warm, take a lemon size mixture & make into laddu.

- Now the nutritious Ladoo is ready to serve. Keep this in an air tight container with closed lid. It can be stored for 15 days at room temperature.

5. Poha Pakoda

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups thick beaten rice (jada poha)

1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

salt to taste

oil for deep-frying

Method:

- Clean and wash the poha in a sieve in enough water.

- Transfer the poha into a deep bowl, add all the other ingredients and mix well.

- Divide the mixture into 15 equal portions and roll each portion into a ball.

- Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan and deep-fry a few poha pakodas at a time till they turn golden brown in colour from all the sides. Drain on an absorbent paper.

- Serve the poha pakodas immediately with green chutney and tomato ketchup.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter