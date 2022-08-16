Make these tasty and healthy recipes with oats

If you are looking for a healthy meal then oats are an excellent option because they are light and nutritious, which is always helpful for our digestion. Oats are regarded as a highly nutritious grain because they are gluten-free. Oats are also a great source of fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. From masala oats to Chinese oats, it is available in a range of flavours in the market. A delicious, healthful, and simple-to-prepare oatmeal is an ideal supper for you. Here is the list of wholesome oat recipes that you absolutely must try.

1. Oats sprouts chaat

(Recipe by Instagram/pratibhatastykitchen)

Try a spicy and finger-licking oats chaat if you are a chaat lover. Nothing can be better than a chaat made up of healthy ingredients.

Preparation time - 20 minutes

Serves - 4 people

Ingredients:

• Plain oats - 1 cup

• Puffed rice- 1/2 cup

• Sprouted Moong - 1/2 cup

• Roasted peanuts- 1 tbsp

• Finely chopped cucumber- 1

• Finely chopped onion- 1

• Finely chopped tomato- 1

• Finely chopped green chillies - 3

• Lime juice - 1 tsp

• Chaat Masala- 1/2 tsp

• Tamarind chutney- 1 tsp

• Pomegranate seeds- 1 tbsp

• Finely chopped coriander -1 tsp

• Black pepper powder- 1/4 tsp

Method

Roast the oats and puffed rice together on low flame for 5 minutes without greasing and take them out on a plate. Now mix all the ingredients together except green coriander and pomegranate. Put it in the serving dish and serve it garnished with green coriander and pomegranate seeds.

2. Oats almond shake

(Recipe by Instagram/pratibhatastykitchen)

Oats almond shake is healthy and full of nutrients. It will give you instant energy and it is a perfect go-to drink.

Preparation time- 15 minutes

Serves- 2 people

Ingredients:

• Plain oats - 1 tbsp

• Chia seeds -1 tsp

• Skimmed milk -1 glass

• Soaked almonds- 8

• Honey- 1 tsp

• Finely chopped almonds -1/2 tsp

• Cardamom Powder - 1/4 tsp

Method

Soak chia seeds and almonds in a tablespoon of water for 15 minutes. Remove the skins of almonds. Now put all the ingredients except chopped almonds in the mixer jar and blend them well. Pour it into a serving glass and serve garnished with chopped almonds.

3. Oats pudding

(Recipe by Instagram/holisticspiritualhealth)

If you are looking for a healthy dessert. Then try making this healthy and delicious oats pudding.

Preparation time- 5 minutes

Serves - 2 person

Ingredients:

• Plain oats - 1/2 cup

• Milk - 1/2 cup

• Maple syrup - 1/2 tsp

• Vanilla extract - 1/4 tsp

• For serving (optional). Fresh fruit sliced on slivered almonds, other nuts or nut butter, etc.

Method

Combine oats milk maple syrup and vanilla in a mason jar in a bowl. Seal with a lid and shake to mix. on stir, if using a bowl. If making a large batch you can stir the ingredients together in a bowl. Refrigerate overnight for at least 6 hours and up to 4 days. Stir and add toppings right before serving.

Before serving add any preferred toppings such as peanut butter, chia seeds, blueberries, yoghurt, dried fruits, honey, almonds, banana, nuts etc.

4. Besan oats chilla

(Recipe by healthy.cooking17)

You should try besan oats chilla as it is a great recipe for weight loss.

Preparation time - 10 minutes

Serves - 1 person

Ingredients -

• Rolled oats- 1/2 cup

• Besan- 1/2 cup

• Onion- 1/2

• Grated ginger- 1tsp

• Finely chopped carrot- 2

• Finely chopped capsicum- 1

• Curry leaves- 5

• Green chilli- 1

• Spices ( a pinch of turmeric powder, black pepper powder, ajwain, jeera) - 1 tsp salt

Method

Soak oats in water for about 30 minutes. Then discard that water and rinse it a couple of times. Now mash the oats with your fingers and add besan. Crush black pepper, ajwain, jeera, and curry leaves in the mortar with the help of a pestle and the freshly ground spices are ready to put in your chilla mix. Add finely chopped carrots, capsicum and green chilli. Grate onion into it. At last add salt, turmeric powder and 2 tbsp water. Mix them well and start making your chilla. Serving the chilla with peanut and coconut chutney will enhance the taste of the chilla.

5. Oats chocolate banana bread

(Recipe by Instagram/healthyeatsbylina)

Kids love eating chocolate bread or cakes but they are often unhealthy. Try out making this super healthy and tasty chocolate banana bread.

Preparation time - 20 minutes

Serves - 2 person

Ingredients:

• Oats - 1/3 cup

• Chocolate Protein Powder- 1 scoop

• Cocoa Powder - 1 tbsp

• Baking Powder- 1/4 tsp

• Milk- 3/4 cup

• Banana- 1/2

• Vanilla Extract- 1/4 tsp

• Coffee - 1/4 tsp

• Cinnamon a dash

• Salt a dash

• Toppings- banana sliced

Method

Blend all the ingredients for the oats together until you get a smooth batter texture. Pour into an oven-safe ramekin. With the extra banana slice, up and add the slices to the top of the batter. Bake at 180° for 20 minutes. Let cool for a few mins and enjoy.

