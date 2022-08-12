Diabetes-friendly recipes you can easily make in 30 minutes

If you are a foodie, your meal planning can go for a toss after your diabetes diagnosis. Putting together healthy ingredients to cook your favourite dish can be quite a task. It is better to have a bank of healthy recipes that one can cook in jiffy when the hunger strikes. Keeping your blood sugar levels in control is a challenge diabetics face every day. The good thing is there are many diabetic-friendly food items that can be turned into delicious meals and keep health complications at bay. (Also read: Diabetes: Walk after eating to reduce blood sugar; expert on many benefits)

Bajra, jowar, ragi, quinoa, oats, paneer, chickpeas, bottle gourd, whole-wheat, low-fat curd are some of the things you can keep handy considering they are low GI foods and promise to manage your blood sugar levels well when eaten in moderation.

Shivani Bavalekar Senior Nutritionist Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Vashi, Navi Mumbai shares 5 delicious and easy-to-make recipes for people with diabetes that can be made easily in around 30 minutes.

1) Thalipeeth

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Thalipeeth(Pinterest)

Ingredients

For making Thalipeeth Dough

• Bajra flour – ½ cup

• Jowar flour – ½ cup

• Ragi flour – 1/ cup

• Besan flour – 1-2 tbsp.

• Onion – 1 medium (finely chopped)

• Doodhi (bottle gourd) – 1 medium sized (grated)

• Coriander leaves - 1 fist

• Chopped green chilies – 2nos

• Ajwain – 1tsp

• Dhania or jeera powder – 1 tsp

• Turmeric – a pinch

• sesame seeds – 1tsp

• Flaxseed – 1tsp

• Oil – 1 tbsp.

• Salt as per the taste

• Water – as required for kneading

Method:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the flours, spice powders, ajwain seeds, sesame seeds, flaxseed, onions, green chili, coriander leaves, grated doodhi, and salt.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of oil in the above mixture.

3. Combine everything thoroughly, and then add water as needed to create a soft, smooth dough.

4. Next, take a wet piece of muslin cloth, take a portion of the dough, roll it in your hands, and flatten it on the fabric in the shape of a circle. You could also create a tiny gap between them.

5. Heat the pan, add a thin layer of oil, and then, by gently removing the muslin cloth, place the Thalipeeth on the pan. Roast the food from both sides until a brown colour appears.

6. Your delicious, healthy Thalipeeth is now ready. Tastes best when combined with curd.

Benefit:

This recipe is a good source of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and protein.

2) Healthy Wrap

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

For Wrap

• Ragi flour – ½ cup

• Whole wheat flour – ½ cup

For Hummus

• Soaked boiled Kabuli Chana (white chickpeas) – ½ cup

• Low fat Curd – ½ cup

• Olive oil – 2 tsp

• Lemon juice – 1-2 tbsp.

• Finely chopped Garlic – 1 tsp

• Salt to taste

For salad:

• Carrot – 1nos (thin long cut)

• Bean Sprouts – ½ cup (steam)

• Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp. finely chopped

• Lettuce leaves - 1cup shredded (optional)

• Mint leaves – 2tbsp finely chopped

• Pumpkin, safflower , sunflower , flaxseed – 2 tsp

• Lemon juice – 1-2 tbsp.

• Olive oil – 1tsp

• Salt to taste

Method:

1. To make chapati, combine ragi and wheat flour, adding water as needed to form a stiff dough.

2. Roll into a circular shape and roast on both sides.

3. To make the hummus, combine all of the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth, adding a little water as needed.

4. Then store it in an airtight container.

5. To make the salad, combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and toss well.

6. To make the wrap, take ragi wheat chapatti, spread hummus all over the chapati, then place a line of salad in the center and roll it up tightly.

7. Serve immediately

8. You can also consume this recipe with Lemon mint water

Benefits:

This recipe contains a lot of vitamin C, calcium, protein, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and fibre. The presence of oilseeds will aid in controlling the sugar level.

3) Quinoa Powerhouse

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

• Quinoa – 1 cup (precooked)

• Onion – 1 medium size (chopped)

• Mushroom /cooked shredded chicken – 1 ½ cup

• Celery – 2 stalk

• Chicken broth/lentil broth - 1 cup

• Salt – as per the taste

• Black pepper – 1/8 tsp

• Oil – 1 tsp

Method

1. Take a pan, add oil, sauté onion, celery over medium to high heat until the onions are transparent.

2. Add mushroom/cooked shredded chicken, cooked until brown and soft. Add quinoa after 1-2 minute.

3. Slowly add chicken broth or lentil broth, salt, pepper and bring it to boil.

4. Reduce the flame to low and heat it for 15-20 minutes.

5. Serve hot.

Benefit:

This recipe contains a good amount of protein than other grains and is high in potassium and dietary fiber.

4) Ragi stuffed paratha

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Ragi stuffed paratha(Pinterest)

Ingredients

For Ragi Roti:

• Ragi flour – ½ cup

• Jowar Flour – ½ cup

• Oats powder – 1 tbsp

• Ghee – 1 tsp

• Water as required

For stuffing:

• Paneer – 40 gm (grated)

• Onion – 1medium (finely chopped)

• Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

• Chili powder – 1 tsp

• Turmeric – 1 tsp

• Cloves – 4 pcs

• Fennel seeds – 1 tsp

• Salt as required.

Method:

To make stuffing:

- Grind the clove and coriander leaves into a fine paste.

- In a mixing bowl, combine the grated paneer, onion, cumin powder, chili powder, chili powder, fennel seeds, and salt.

To make paratha dough:

- In a mixing bowl, combine ragi and jowar flours, oats powder, salt, and water to taste.

- Knead the dough until it is soft.

To make the paratha:

- Take two small balls of dough and roll them into two small puri sizes. Place the paneer stuffing in one puri size roti, then place another puri size roti on top and seal the edges.

- Roll the edges and roast on a hot pan with 1 tsp ghee on both sides.

- Serve the stuffed paratha with either curd or green mint chutney.

You can also spread flaxseed and sesame seeds on the paratha before roasting it

Benefits: This recipe is high in calcium and protein.

5) Healthy Protein Bowl

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

• Chicken – 150 gm (boneless and skinless)

• Daliya – 1 cup (boiled)

• chili powder – 1 tsp

• Olive oil – 1 tsp

• Onion – ½ cup (chopped)

• Green bell pepper – ½ cup

• Sprouts (mix) – 1 bowl (steamed)

• Lettuce – 1 cup (chopped)

• Tomato – 1 medium sized (diced)

• Avocado – ½ sliced

• Curd – 2 tbsp

• Cheese – ½ cube

• Salt as per the taste

Method:

1. Add some chili powder to chicken.

2. Then take 1 teaspoon oil heated up over medium-high heat in a pan.

3. Add the chicken and cook it for 4 minutes on each side, turning once, or until the inside is no longer pink. After moving the chicken to a cutting board, give it a 10-minute rest before cutting it into cubes.

4. In the same pan spread some oil once heated. Add the onion and green pepper and stir-fry for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender-crisp. Turn down the heat to medium-low, stir in the sprouts, and heat through.

5. Then take a big bowl, add boiled daliya, chicken, tomates, sprouts, lettuce in a bowl, add salt as per the taste. Then add cheese as a finishing touch, followed by curd and avocado.

6. Your yummy healthy protein bowl is ready.

Tip: you can replace chicken with tofu, paneer or boiled egg

Benefits: This recipe is powerhouse of protein, complex carbohydrate, good amount of fibre and Vitamin E.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON