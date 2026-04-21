Are your vitamin D levels low? Experts explain its function beyond bone strength; share why deficiency is common

Vitamin D is often linked to bone health, but its impact extends far beyond just keeping your skeleton strong. In clinical practice, both orthopaedic and gynaecological experts are increasingly recognising that Vitamin D deficiency may be at the root of a surprisingly wide range of health concerns – many of which patients don’t immediately associate with this essential nutrient. Read more to find out how vitamin D benefits your overall health. (Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Akhilesh Rathi – the director of joint replacement, robotics and orthopaedics at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar and the founder of Rathi Orthopedic and Spine Clinic in Dwarka, New Delhi – and Dr Shobha Gupta – the medical director and IVF specialist at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, Pitampura, New Delhi.

Both experts emphasised that ignoring vitamin D levels can silently impact recovery, immunity, hormonal balance, and long-term well-being. In many cases, symptoms such as persistent fatigue, unexplained body aches, or delayed healing are often treated in isolation, without identifying the underlying deficiency. Over time, this unnoticed gap can contribute to more serious health concerns, affecting both physical strength and internal balance.

1. Impact on bone strength and recovery According to Dr Rathi, vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, which directly affects bone density and healing. In orthopaedic cases, patients with low vitamin D often experience delayed fracture healing, persistent joint pain, and increased risk of repeat injuries. What may seem like a slow recovery is sometimes a nutritional gap.

He explains, “We often see patients focusing only on pain relief and physiotherapy, but without correcting vitamin D deficiency, the healing process remains incomplete. In many cases where fracture healing is delayed, we find that vitamin D deficiency is a contributing factor. Correcting it can significantly improve recovery outcomes.”

2. Muscle function and daily mobility Beyond bones, vitamin D plays a key role in muscle strength and coordination. Dr Rathi notes, “Many patients complain of generalised body aches and weakness. When we investigate further, low vitamin D levels are frequently the underlying cause. Deficiency can lead to fatigue, reduced muscle power, and a higher risk of falls or injuries – especially in both young adults and the elderly.”

3. Hormonal balance and women’s health According to Dr Gupta, vitamin D is closely linked with hormonal regulation. Low levels have been associated with conditions like irregular periods, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and fertility challenges. It also plays a role in maintaining overall reproductive health.

She notes, “Vitamin D is not just about bones; it influences hormonal balance in women. Deficiency can quietly contribute to menstrual irregularities and other concerns.”