Are you making these mistakes with your vitamin D supplements? Nutritionist suggests tips to improve absorption

People focus on taking vitamin D supplements . However, the body also needs magnesium to use vitamin D properly. A review in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found that without enough magnesium, the body cannot process vitamin D. This means that about 50 percent of Americans have inactive vitamin D due to low magnesium levels. “If your diet lacks magnesium, taking vitamin D won’t be effective, no matter how much you take. To boost your magnesium levels, eat foods like spinach, almonds, dark chocolate, edamame, and pumpkin seeds. You can also talk to your doctor about adding magnesium supplements to your diet,” Clinical Nutritionist Shabana Parveen tells Health Shots .

Vitamin D, known as the sunshine vitamin, does much more than support your bones. It boosts your immune system, strengthens your muscles, and helps regulate your mood. People don’t get enough vitamin D, even if they take supplements or spend time in the sun. This happens because getting the right amount of vitamin D isn’t always easy. Small mistakes, like skipping nutrients that help your body absorb it properly, or taking it incorrectly, can lower its benefits.

Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium, however, without enough vitamin K2, calcium can build up in your arteries instead of strengthening your bones. This buildup can harm your heart and overall health. “Taking vitamin D and K2 together can strengthen your bones, reduce your risk of osteoporosis, and support heart health”, says the expert. Good sources of vitamin K2 are cheese, egg yolks, and natto (fermented soybeans). Talk to your doctor before thinking about K2 supplements.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, which means your body absorbs it better when you take it with healthy fats. “Taking your supplement on an empty stomach can reduce its effectiveness and may cause nausea, stomach pain, constipation, or bloating” says the nutritionist. For the best results, take your vitamin D with foods like yoghurt, eggs, or a handful of nuts. Avoid low-fat meals when you take your supplement.

Before taking any vitamin D supplement, talk to your doctor to make sure it’s safe for you and to find out the right dose. If you're not sure about your vitamin D levels, get them tested.

Some people don't get enough vitamin D, while others take high doses without checking their levels. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) guidelines, here is how much vitamin D you need:

Getting enough vitamin D from the sun is important. However, it’s a misconception that the summer sun alone keeps your vitamin D levels healthy year-round. “If you don’t get direct sunlight on your skin every day, you might still need more vitamin D. So, it’s smart to think about taking sunlight supplements throughout the year, not just in winter,” says Parveen. If you're outside, try to get 10–30 minutes of midday sun, but remember to protect your skin from sunburn.

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