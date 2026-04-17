Are X-ray scans really harmful? Radiologist debunks 5 health-related myths fuelled by social media

In today’s digital era, access to health information has never been easier – but neither has the spread of misinformation. From viral reels to frequently forwarded messages, many widely accepted health beliefs are either misleading or outright incorrect, and in some cases, potentially dangerous. Doctors point out that their role now extends beyond treatment to also addressing the misconceptions patients often bring with them. It is important to pay attention when your body gives signals, and cut through the noise of misconceptions. (Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bimalpreet Mohan – director and chief radiologist at Capital Health Clinic in Hauz Khas, New Delhi – who explains, “Relying on popular advice instead of medical evidence can not only delay timely diagnosis but also make treatment more complicated. Over time, such practices may result in missed warning signs, inappropriate care, and preventable health issues. In a world that moves quickly, pausing to cross-check health information with reliable, expert-backed sources is more crucial than ever.” He debunks 5 common health-related misconceptions.

Myth 1: “If I feel fine, I don’t need any tests” Reality: Many conditions develop silently According to Dr Mohan, several health issues – including fatty liver, early-stage tumours and even hormonal imbalances – do not show symptoms in the beginning. Patients often assume that feeling “normal” means being healthy, which is not always the case – making regular check-ups important.

She explains, “A significant number of conditions are picked up incidentally during imaging. By the time symptoms appear, the disease may have already progressed. According to a studypublished in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, a large percentage of Indians suffer from undiagnosed conditions like Vitamin D deficiency and low bone density, which remain silent but impact long-term health.”

Myth 2: “Scans like CT or X-rays are always harmful” Reality: When medically advised, they are safe and essential Dr Mohan highlights that fear of radiation often leads people to avoid important diagnostic tests. The radiologist emphasises, “While unnecessary exposure should be avoided, modern imaging techniques use controlled and minimal doses. The benefit of early and accurate diagnosis far outweighs the risk in most cases. The bigger danger lies in missing a diagnosis. Timely imaging often helps detect problems at a stage where they are easier to treat.”

Myth 3: “Irregular periods are normal and can be ignored” Reality: They may indicate underlying health issues Many women tend to overlook irregular menstrual cycles, considering them part of lifestyle stress. However, the radiologist points out that they can be early indicators of underlying conditions or even nutritional deficiencies.

Dr Mohan explains, “They can be early indicators of conditions such as PCOS, thyroid disorders, or nutritional deficiencies. Ignoring these signs may delay timely intervention. Irregular periods are not something to brush aside. They are often the first visible sign of hormonal imbalance.”

Myth 4: “Vitamin D is only important for bones” Reality: It plays a much broader role in the body Dr Mohan highlights that while vitamin D is widely known for maintaining bone health, its role extends to muscle function, immunity, and even hormonal balance. Deficiency can lead to fatigue, muscle weakness, delayed recovery, and increased risk of fractures.

She explains, “According to research published in international medical journals, vitamin D deficiency has been linked not only to bone disorders but also to metabolic and inflammatory conditions. In India, despite ample sunlight, deficiency levels remain surprisingly high due to indoor lifestyles and limited sun exposure. Vitamin D is essential for women’s health beyond bones – it influences hormonal balance, reproductive health, and overall well-being.”

Myth 5: “Natural or home remedies are always safe” Reality: Not all ‘natural’ treatments are harmless The growing trend of DIY remedies and “natural cures” can sometimes do more harm than good. The radiologist emphasises that while lifestyle changes and home-based practices can support health, they should not replace medical advice.

She explains, “Without proper diagnosis, self-treatment may mask symptoms or worsen the condition. For instance, relying only on home remedies for persistent pain or hormonal issues can delay professional care.”