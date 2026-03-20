Chuck Norris cause of death update: What happened to Missing in Action actor? All on health issues

Chuck Norris, actor and martial arts grandmaster who was famous for roles in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and other shows and movies, has died. He was 86 years old. Norris died Thursday, in what his family described as a “sudden passing.” Chuck Norris attends the premiere for "The Expendables 2" in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 2012. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Family issues statement “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the family said in a statement posted to social media.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it.

"To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us."

Chuck Norris cause of death update Hospitalisation before death Norris had been hospitalized in Hawaii on March 18, a day before his passing. TMZ was first to report about his health struggles. While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, the family emphasized that he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

As soon as the report about Norris's hospitalization emerged, fans re-shared reports stating that the actor had suffered two heart attacks in 2017. It is unclear if the 86-year-old had a Myocardial infarction.

Who was Chuck Norris? Born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, he came from humble beginnings before joining the US Air Force in his late teens.

It was during his service in South Korea that he discovered martial arts — a turning point that shaped his life. Norris went on to earn multiple black belts and became a dominant figure in competitive karate during the 1960s.

Norris’ transition to Hollywood was sparked after his association with Bruce Lee, with whom he shared an iconic fight scene in The Way of the Dragon.

That moment catapulted him into global fame and led to a string of action hits, including Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Code of Silence.

He later became a household name through the long-running TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, where his stoic persona and martial arts prowess defined his screen image.