Chuck Norris health update: What happened to Silent Rage actor? Latest on Hawaii medical emergency

Chuck Norris, one of Hollywood's most iconic action stars was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii following a medical emergency, according to reports. Chuck Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii, with reports saying he is in good spirits. (Instagram/ @chucknorris)

What happened? According to the reports of TMZ, on Thursday that the 86-year-old was on the island of Kauai when the unknown incident occurred. Details about the nature of the medical emergency have not been disclosed, but insiders told the outlet that Norris is in good spirits.

The timing of the emergency came as a surprise to many fans, as Norris had just celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10 with a private outdoor boxing lesson, a very on-brand way for the martial artist to mark another year.

In a video shared on Instagram, he appeared in high spirits and full of energy. "I don't age. I level up," he said. "I'm 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young."