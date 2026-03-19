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    Chuck Norris health update: What happened to Silent Rage actor? Latest on Hawaii medical emergency

    Actor Chuck Norris was taken to a hospital in Hawaii after a reported medical emergency.

    Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 10:42 PM IST
    By Khushi Arora
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    Chuck Norris, one of Hollywood's most iconic action stars was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii following a medical emergency, according to reports.

    Chuck Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii, with reports saying he is in good spirits. (Instagram/ @chucknorris)
    Chuck Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii, with reports saying he is in good spirits. (Instagram/ @chucknorris)

    What happened?

    According to the reports of TMZ, on Thursday that the 86-year-old was on the island of Kauai when the unknown incident occurred. Details about the nature of the medical emergency have not been disclosed, but insiders told the outlet that Norris is in good spirits.

    The timing of the emergency came as a surprise to many fans, as Norris had just celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10 with a private outdoor boxing lesson, a very on-brand way for the martial artist to mark another year.

    In a video shared on Instagram, he appeared in high spirits and full of energy. "I don't age. I level up," he said. "I'm 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young."

    (This is developing copy)

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

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