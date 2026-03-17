Is Dolly Parton sick? Singer's rare illness update leaves fans worried; ‘hope she is…’
Dolly Parton, 80, said at Dollywood she’s dealing with health issues and has paused touring, but didn’t reveal details of her illness.
Singer Dolly Parton on Friday acknowledged having recently had a health scare, which has stopped her from touring. The update from the singer, who rarely speaks of her illness, has left fans worried.
Parton, who has mostly been away from the public since the death of her husband, Carl Dean, appeared via a pre-recorded video on the opening day of her theme park, Dollywood, on Friday, March 13.
She spoke about how she experienced a health scare recently and how it has hindered her from touring. Reassuring fans, however, Parton said that she is doing better.
Is Dolly Parton Sick? What To Know
Dolly Parton, 80, revealed in her Friday appearance in Dollywood that she has indeed been facing some health issues. However, she did not disclose what those issues might be.
“I’ve not been touring, as you know,” Parton said. “I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them.”
She also revealed that the death of her husband and the grief that it caused have taken a toll on her emotionally. Many attributed the recent cancelation of her project in Las Vegas to the illness that Dolly has been facing. In fact, at the Dollywood address, she also opened up about the process of reconciling with the loss of her husband of 58 years.
“I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” Parton said. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But all is good. It didn’t slow me down.”
Last year, Parton revealed that she had gotten an infection from a kidney stone but assured her fans, saying, "Don’t worry about me. I’m gonna be OK.” Later in October 2025, Parton's sister wrote on social media that she is "praying day and night" for Parton's recovery.
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Fans Remain Worried For Dolly Parton
Despite Dolly Parton's assurances that her health issues are being "taken good care of," fans remain worried for the 80-year-old. Following her Dollywood video, hundreds of messages poured in on social media wishing her a quick recovery.
“Dolly grieving Carl after fifty-eight years while rebuilding shows resilience real. That’s the strength. Respect to transparency about process while refusing to quit,” one user said.
“I love her and I hope she feels recovered, at least a little, soon,” wrote another.
“Losing someone after nearly six decades together is unimaginable. The strength it takes to grieve and still keep moving forward says a lot about her resilience. Truly one of the most graceful icons in music,” said another.
Dolly Parton will turn 81 in January 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More