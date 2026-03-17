Is Dolly Parton sick? Singer's rare illness update leaves fans worried; ‘hope she is…’

Singer Dolly Parton on Friday acknowledged having recently had a health scare, which has stopped her from touring. The update from the singer, who rarely speaks of her illness, has left fans worried. Dolly Parton speaks to an audience in August 2024 (AP)

Parton, who has mostly been away from the public since the death of her husband, Carl Dean, appeared via a pre-recorded video on the opening day of her theme park, Dollywood, on Friday, March 13.

She spoke about how she experienced a health scare recently and how it has hindered her from touring. Reassuring fans, however, Parton said that she is doing better.

Is Dolly Parton Sick? What To Know Dolly Parton, 80, revealed in her Friday appearance in Dollywood that she has indeed been facing some health issues. However, she did not disclose what those issues might be.

“I’ve not been touring, as you know,” Parton said. “I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them.”

She also revealed that the death of her husband and the grief that it caused have taken a toll on her emotionally. Many attributed the recent cancelation of her project in Las Vegas to the illness that Dolly has been facing. In fact, at the Dollywood address, she also opened up about the process of reconciling with the loss of her husband of 58 years.

“I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” Parton said. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But all is good. It didn’t slow me down.”

Last year, Parton revealed that she had gotten an infection from a kidney stone but assured her fans, saying, "Don’t worry about me. I’m gonna be OK.” Later in October 2025, Parton's sister wrote on social media that she is "praying day and night" for Parton's recovery.

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Fans Remain Worried For Dolly Parton Despite Dolly Parton's assurances that her health issues are being "taken good care of," fans remain worried for the 80-year-old. Following her Dollywood video, hundreds of messages poured in on social media wishing her a quick recovery.

“Dolly grieving Carl after fifty-eight years while rebuilding shows resilience real. That’s the strength. Respect to transparency about process while refusing to quit,” one user said.