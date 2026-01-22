John Donaldson net worth: Is the California builder richer than Vanna White? What we know

Longtime host of the popular game show 'Wheel Of Fortune', Vanna White, announced on Wednesday that she has married her longtime partner, John Donaldson. The 68-year-old host officially tied the knot after more than 14 years of relationship. Vanna White, John Donaldson and her children. (Vann White on Instagram)

With White and Donaldson officially married, fans of the ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ host are curious about their favorite host's new husband. And, one common question being asked by fans of the reality TV show is whether John Donaldson is richer than Vanna White.

In this article, we'll look at the publicly available information on the net worth and assets of Vanna White and John Donaldson.

Vanna White or John Donaldson: Who Is Richer? Vanna White's net worth is consistently estimated at $85 million from public sources. Her earning comes primarily from her long-term role on Wheel of Fortune, from where she makes an estimated $10 million annually. Reports indicate that she makes a significant amount annually from endorsements from her yarn line, real estate investments, and royalties from past acting roles.

However, when it comes to her husband, John Donaldson, his wealth and earnings are not publicly disclosed. What we know is that he runs a successful real estate company in Santa Monica, California. He was born and raised in Santa Monica.

Sources describe his business as a “success” in California real estate community but provide no dollar amounts. His company is known for moving, restoring and building houses. Reports say that early in his career, he moved several celebrity residences.