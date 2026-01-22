How old is John Donaldson? 5 interesting facts on ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ host Vanna White's husband

Vanna White, the co-host of 'Wheel Of Fortune!' announced on social media on Wednesday that she has married her longtime partner, John Donaldson. The reality TV host, 68, had been together with John Donaldson for the last 14 years, having started dating in 2012. Vanna White and John Donaldson's marriage photo. (Vanna White on Instagram)

Announcing the marriage, Vanna White said: “John and I have been in love for more than a decade, and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony.” It is unclear when exactly the couple tied the knot.

Donaldson, who is a construction professional with a background in real estate, has largely stayed away from the public eye. However, he has made public appearances with White and her family on several occasions, including at red carpet and charity events.

So what do we know about John Donaldson? Let's discuss.

5 Interesting Facts On John Donaldson 1. He Is Around 60 Years Old Though no reports confirm John Donaldson's age, the buzz is that he is around 60 years old. A report on an exclusive interview with White and Donaldson on Hollywood Life in 2023 notes that Donaldson was 57 years old then.

Thus, Vanna White's husband, John Donaldson, is either 59 or 60, as of January 2026.

2. He is From California John Donaldson is from Santa Monica, California. He was born and grew up in the area and continues to live there with White. The couple had revealed that met a barbecue in 2012.

3. He Runs A Construction Business As noted before, John Donaldson runs a California-based construction business. The name of the business is JDC Construction and Development Group, and it focuses on restoration and property development, including work on big projects.

4. They Were Both Previously Married Vanna White has two adult children—a son, Nicholas “Nikko” and a daughter, Giovanna “Gigi”—from her marriage to George Santo Pietro. John Donaldson does not have children with Vanna and hasn’t publicly shared details about kids from any prior marriage.