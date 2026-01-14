Trump's ‘awkward’ throat clearing before Detroit speech sparks health concerns: ‘Did he choke?’
Trump’s Detroit speech went viral after he made awkward throat sounds at the mic, sparking online concern over whether he was choking.
President Donald Trump delivered a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in Detroit, Michigan Tuesday where he focused on the state of the economy and discussed his recent foreign-policy actions. However, a particular moment from the 79-year-old's speech went viral and sparked health concerns.
As he started his speech, he appeared to clear his throat, but it was right in front of the microphone, and ended up creating some grunting sounds that social media found awkward. Some even wondered if the President was choking during his speech.
Here's the viral video of Trump clearing his throat before the Detroit Economic Club speech on Tuesday:
Reactions concerning his heath poured in as the video went viral on social media.
“Advanced dementia means saliva buildup and tough time swallowing. Trump does these skits to clear his throat,” one user wrote.
"Is he choking to death?" one concerned user asked Grok, the AI chatbot of Elon Musk's X.
"Slurring his speech. Slurping his saliva. Incoherently rambling on and on.. mouth drooping to the right," pointed out one. “Progressive frontotemporal dementia. Post-stroke cognitive impairment.”
However, the White House maintains that Donald Trump is in “excellent health.” His most recent comprehensive checkup, showed strong cardiovascular, neurological, and overall physical performance, per White House physician, Sean Barbabella.
Also read: Renee Good child abuse row: Was Minnesota ICE shooting victim's partner arrested? Here's the truth
What Trump Said About Price Rise In Detroit
Trump's speech in Detroit came amidst prices of domestic commodities, an issue that has plagued his approval ratings before the upcoming midterm election in November. Regarding the concerns of rising prices, Trump insisted that "we have very low inflation" and blamed it on the outgoing Chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.
"So, that would give 'too-late Powell' the chance to give us a nice, beautiful, big rate cut, which would be great for the country," Trump said. "But rates are falling also, and growth is going up.
"We have tremendous growth numbers," he continued. “So, growth is going up. So, I'll be talking about that today in Detroit, the big speech, and I can only say that the country is doing well.”