Trump's ‘awkward’ throat clearing before Detroit speech sparks health concerns: ‘Did he choke?’

President Donald Trump delivered a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in Detroit, Michigan Tuesday where he focused on the state of the economy and discussed his recent foreign-policy actions. However, a particular moment from the 79-year-old's speech went viral and sparked health concerns. Trump speaks at the Detroit Economic Club in Detroit, Michigan on Jan 13. (REUTERS) As he started his speech, he appeared to clear his throat, but it was right in front of the microphone, and ended up creating some grunting sounds that social media found awkward. Some even wondered if the President was choking during his speech. Here's the viral video of Trump clearing his throat before the Detroit Economic Club speech on Tuesday:

Reactions concerning his heath poured in as the video went viral on social media. “Advanced dementia means saliva buildup and tough time swallowing. Trump does these skits to clear his throat,” one user wrote.

"Is he choking to death?" one concerned user asked Grok, the AI chatbot of Elon Musk's X.

"Slurring his speech. Slurping his saliva. Incoherently rambling on and on.. mouth drooping to the right," pointed out one. “Progressive frontotemporal dementia. Post-stroke cognitive impairment.”