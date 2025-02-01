Bruce Lee’s workout routine from 1965 will blow your mind: Check the legendary martial artist's complete fitness regimen

Bruce Lee, a Chinese-American martial artist, actor and cultural icon, was born in 1940. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in martial arts history, having worked in action films like Enter the Dragon (1973). Bruce Lee grew up in Hong Kong, where he began training in martial arts at a young age; he studied Wing Chun, a traditional southern Chinese martial art. Now, a post detailing his entire workout regimen at Hak Keung Gymnasium in Hong Kong is grabbing attention. Also read: Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique Bruce Lee's exercise list from Hak Keung Gymnasium, dated May 27, 1965, gives a glimpse into his rigorous workout. Bruce in a still from his 1972 film, The Way of the Dragon.

Bruce Lee’s workout routine from the 1960s

As per Bruce's exercise list from Hak Keung Gymnasium, dated May 27, 1965, Bruce performed the following exercises:

⦿ Squat: 3 sets of 10 reps x 95lb (43 kg)

⦿ French press: 4 sets of 6 reps x 64lb (29 kg)

⦿ Incline curls: 4 sets of 6 reps x 35lb (15.8 kg)

⦿ French press (push-up): 4 reps sets of 6 x 64lb (29 kg)

⦿ Con curl: 3 sets of 10 reps x 70-80lbs (31-36 kg)

⦿ Two-handed curl: 3 sets of 8 reps x 70-80lb (31-36 kg)

⦿ Tricep stretch: 3 sets of 8 reps

⦿ Dumbbell curl: 4 till Failure x 18lb (8 kg)

⦿ Reverse curl: 4 sets of 6 reps x 64lb (29 kg)

⦿ Wrist curl: 4 sets till Failure x 64lb (29 kg)

⦿ Wrist curl: 4 sets till Failure x 10lb (4.5 kg)

Bruce Lee's training program is not for the faint of heart. (X/ Rainmaker1973)

Decoding Bruce Lee's workout

As per a 2024 report by Menshealth.com, Bruce Lee's workout ‘is clearly very arm-heavy — with eight out of the 14 workouts hitting the biceps and triceps’. The addition of some push-ups to work the chest and shoulders was to perhaps offer the arms some light relief, per the portal.

Nutritionist, fitness writer and personal trainer Kate Neudecker said in the report, “According to the plan, Lee lifted 95 lbs (43 kg). Weighing 64 kg and standing 172 cm tall, the martial artist likely didn't need to lift much more than 43 kg for 3 sets of 10 reps. This was probably due to his focus on martial arts training and his need to stay light and agile.”

Bruce died aged 32 in Hong Kong in July 1973.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.