Chuck Norris dies at 86, martial arts legend and Texas Ranger actor's family confirms
Chuck Norris' family said that he died on Thursday morning. The actor celebrated his 86th birthday last week.
Chuck Norris, the US martial artist and Hollywood action star most famous for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, his family said Friday. He was 86. Taking to his Instagram account, they shared his photo and a long note.
Chuck Norris' family issues a statement about his death
Chuck died on Thursday morning. It read, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."
Chuck's family spoke about his life
His family spoke about his life. "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends," it further read.
Chuck's family asked for privacy. "We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family," concluded the note.
About Chuck's health
He reportedly fell ill on Thursday on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The actor turned 86 last week, marking the event with a video of him boxing on social media. He wrote, "I don’t age. I level up. I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know. God Bless, Chuck Norris."
More about Chuck's career
The martial arts expert turned actor has starred in a slew of action films since his acting debut with a cameo in a 1968 Dean Martin film, The Wrecking Crew. Four years later, his epic fight with the kung-fu superstar Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon helped turn Chuck into an icon on big and small screens alike.