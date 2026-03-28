Orthopaedic surgeon shares 3 calcium-rich foods to improve bone strength and prevent deficiency

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is drawing attention to three everyday foods rich in calcium that can support bone strength and muscle health. In an Instagram video shared on March 26, he highlights that calcium deficiency is surprisingly common – but the solution doesn’t always have to come from supplements. Instead, it can often be found right on your plate through simple, nutrient-dense foods.

Calcium deficiency is more common than many realise, often creeping up silently and showing up as weakened bones, reduced bone density – especially after the age of 30 – and frequent aches or muscle pain. While supplements are often seen as the go-to fix, the solution may be far simpler and more sustainable. Getting enough calcium through everyday foods, along with the right supporting nutrients, can go a long way in maintaining bone strength and overall musculoskeletal health.

Ragi According to Dr Manan Vora, ragi (finger millet) stands out as one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium. Compared to other millets, it contains significantly higher amounts of this essential mineral – delivering an impressive 344 mg of calcium per 100 grams – making it a powerful addition to support bone health.

He explains, “The first is Ragi or Finger Millet. It contains around 344 mg of calcium per 100 grams, which is significantly higher than most cereals.”

Parmesan cheese If you’re not vegan, parmesan cheese can be another excellent source of calcium. Dr Vora notes that even in small amounts, it delivers a concentrated dose of this mineral, along with nutrients like protein and vitamin K2 – which plays a crucial role in directing calcium into the bones, supporting better bone density and overall skeletal health.

Dr Vora highlights, “The second is Parmesan cheese. It provides roughly 1100 to 1200 mg of calcium per 100 grams, making it one of the most calcium-dense foods. It also contains high-quality protein and Vitamin K-2 that helps guide calcium into the bones. For this reason, just 15 to 20 grams daily will be quite effective for bone health.”

Sesame seeds The third on Dr Vora’s list is sesame seeds. These tiny powerhouses pack an impressive 975 mg of calcium per 100 grams, along with essential minerals like magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus – all of which play a key role in supporting strong bones and healthy muscle function.

The surgeon explains, “The third is sesame seeds. They contain about 975 mg of calcium per 100 grams, along with magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus which support bone structure and muscle function. For better absorption, eating sesame seeds soaked, roasted, or ground is more useful.”

Don’t skip vitamin D! Dr Manan Vora also highlights that while these foods are rich in calcium and other bone-supporting nutrients, vitamin D is crucial for their effectiveness. It plays a key role in calcium absorption, acting like a hormone that helps direct calcium into the bones. This ensures proper bone mineralisation and helps prevent bone loss, making vitamin D just as important as calcium for maintaining strong, healthy bones.

He stresses, “Each offers not just calcium, but supporting nutrients for better bone strength and metabolism. But remember, without vitamin D, calcium won’t absorb efficiently. Fix your basics, add these foods and get regular sunlight.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.