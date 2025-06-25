Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Doctor says these 7 common foods can boost your gut health, bone strength and digestion: ‘If you eat garlic or onions…’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 25, 2025 11:33 AM IST

Want better gut health without supplements? Dr Karan Rajan shares 7 everyday foods rich in natural prebiotics to boost digestion and overall well-being.

Want to support your gut and overall health without supplements? Many everyday foods contain natural compounds that nourish the beneficial bacteria in your digestive system, helping you feel your best. Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and health content creator, shared in his June 24 Instagram post how simple foods in your kitchen can boost your well-being through natural prebiotics. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 28-day challenge to reset your health routine: From 2 litres of water to 30-second plank daily )

Check out simple kitchen foods that enhance gut health with natural prebiotics. (Pexels)
Check out simple kitchen foods that enhance gut health with natural prebiotics. (Pexels)

Here’s what to add to your plate:

1. Bananas

“If you eat bananas, you get fructooligosaccharides, a prebiotic that improves calcium absorption in your colon, which can support bone health over time,” says Dr Karan.

2. Cooked and cooled potatoes

“If you eat cooked and cooled potatoes, you get more resistant starch, a prebiotic that improves insulin sensitivity and appetite regulation,” he adds.

3. Apples

According to Dr Karan, “If you eat apples, you get pectin, a soluble prebiotic that improves bowel motions.”

4. Oats

“If you eat oats, you get prebiotic beta-glucan, which can trap cholesterol in your small intestine and, over time, help reduce LDL cholesterol,” says Dr Karan.

5. Chickpeas

Dr Karan explains, “If you eat chickpeas, you get a natural source of galactooligosaccharides, a prebiotic that can improve magnesium absorption and fuel the growth of lactobacilli.”

6. Garlic and onions

“If you eat garlic or onions, this double prebiotic fibre broadens the range of beneficial microbes that are fuelled,” he notes.

7. Sunflower seeds

“If you eat sunflower seeds, you get lignans and cellulose, which can help bulk up your stool,” Dr Karan recommends.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Doctor says these 7 common foods can boost your gut health, bone strength and digestion: ‘If you eat garlic or onions…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On