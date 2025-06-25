Doctor says these 7 common foods can boost your gut health, bone strength and digestion: ‘If you eat garlic or onions…’

Want to support your gut and overall health without supplements? Many everyday foods contain natural compounds that nourish the beneficial bacteria in your digestive system, helping you feel your best. Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and health content creator, shared in his June 24 Instagram post how simple foods in your kitchen can boost your well-being through natural prebiotics. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 28-day challenge to reset your health routine: From 2 litres of water to 30-second plank daily ) Check out simple kitchen foods that enhance gut health with natural prebiotics. (Pexels)

Here’s what to add to your plate:

1. Bananas

“If you eat bananas, you get fructooligosaccharides, a prebiotic that improves calcium absorption in your colon, which can support bone health over time,” says Dr Karan.

2. Cooked and cooled potatoes

“If you eat cooked and cooled potatoes, you get more resistant starch, a prebiotic that improves insulin sensitivity and appetite regulation,” he adds.

3. Apples

According to Dr Karan, “If you eat apples, you get pectin, a soluble prebiotic that improves bowel motions.”

4. Oats

“If you eat oats, you get prebiotic beta-glucan, which can trap cholesterol in your small intestine and, over time, help reduce LDL cholesterol,” says Dr Karan.

5. Chickpeas

Dr Karan explains, “If you eat chickpeas, you get a natural source of galactooligosaccharides, a prebiotic that can improve magnesium absorption and fuel the growth of lactobacilli.”

6. Garlic and onions

“If you eat garlic or onions, this double prebiotic fibre broadens the range of beneficial microbes that are fuelled,” he notes.

7. Sunflower seeds

“If you eat sunflower seeds, you get lignans and cellulose, which can help bulk up your stool,” Dr Karan recommends.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.