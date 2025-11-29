The most common skin or hair issues men tend to ignore until they become serious, according to a dermatologist

Dear men, we know your days are packed, presentations to prepare, kids to drop at football practice, outings and shopping trips to squeeze in. But amid all this hustle, if you’ve been ignoring your hair and skin concerns, it’s time to pay attention. Experts warn that men often overlook early signs of issues like dandruff, hair thinning, scalp infections, stubborn acne, sun damage, and unexplained rashes until they escalate. Ignoring these skin or hair issues can be alarming, warns experts(AI-Generated)

Dermatologist Dr Soma Sarkar, Co-Founder of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), tells HT ShopNow, “Delayed care can make these problems harder to treat. So timely attention and consistent grooming are key to maintaining long-term hair and skin health.”

Dandruff is a common issue in men

The most common hair issue that men tend to ignore is dandruff. They mostly ignore it until it becomes visible on their beard, moustache, or even eyebrows, says Dr Sarkar.

She adds that over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoos can sometimes trigger dandruff, and in certain cases, hair spas or anti-dandruff treatments may worsen the condition. According to her, “When dandruff worsens, it causes intense itching and flakes appear in the beard and moustache area. That’s when men should recognise the severity and seek medical care.”

Acne

Acne is another major issue men tend to overlook. “It is normal to develop a pimple or two after shaving, but problems arise when breakouts become frequent and start leaving marks,” she explains.

She adds, “Most men don’t address acne early and prefer to wait it out or start getting involved in self-care. They also hesitate to consult a dermatologist and instead rely on self-care or creams recommended by friends.”

Pigmentation

She adds that men often overlook early-stage pigmentation, especially on the forehead and sides of the face, and only recognise it once it becomes noticeably darker. “Pigmentation usually begins due to excessive tanning, which many assume is harmless, until it gradually intensifies”, she adds.

“Many men also use balms on their foreheads or affected areas, causing friction that can trigger allergic contact dermatitis. Additionally, weight-related issues can lead to acanthosis, which resembles pigmentation but involves textural changes. At this stage, self-care becomes difficult, prompting men to seek dermatological treatment", she claims.

If you or anyone else you know has been suffering from these or any other skin or hair concerns, it's always advisable to consult a dermatologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.